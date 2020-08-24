Island residents are logging on more since the pandemic began.

Since mid-March internet provider GTA has seen an increase in online traffic of about 30% to 40% during peak usage times. And last week, as public schools started virtual sessions, the company saw an additional 15% to 20% increase, according to Andrew Gayle, GTA chief operating officer.

Gayle said an "interesting aspect" of the recent growth in usage is that it became more prevalent throughout the entire day, whereas before the pandemic, GTA would see a rise in use in the morning, a flattening during the day and then a peak at night right before dinner time.

"Now, we see usage rise in the morning and stay high all day, and peak again after dinner," Gayle said. "The separation between the peaks and valleys of usage is much smaller now."

Since the start of school this month, the company has seen another overall surge in traffic, which Gayle said is indicative of all the distance learning that is occurring.

"The onset of (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1) at the beginning of this week exacerbated that growth pattern as more and more internet is being consumed by homes," Gayle said. "Video continues to drive the growth and with the advent of videoconferencing, upload speeds become much more important."

While GTA has ample overall network capacity to meet the needs of all its subscribers, according to Gayle, he noted that home users now tend to have a lot more devices connected to their networks simultaneously, which can impact the perceived performance of their service.

"Typical homes have 10 or more devices connected at any one time, and when they are all trying to access the internet at the same time, it may seem like your service is slow. Wi-Fi coverage and interference can also impact perception of your service," he said.

Gayle said, as a service provider, GTA is currently processing "more and more" requests to upgrade speeds to allow for the additional internet traffic created by all the connected devices.