Internship gave work skills, life lessons to new mentors

Making money over the summer is an incentive many high school students would jump at, but for several who were part of the Guam Department of Education’s Internship program, they walked away with something more valuable.

Mika Labadnoy, an Okkodo Class of 2020 graduate, said while she did receive a stipend for participating in the first cycle of the program, she actually forgot it was a paid gig.

“I forgot because of just how much fun I was having. But in the end, when I did get paid it felt so rewarding for me because this was my very first job, I made a product and I got recognized and compensated for the product I made,” said Labadnoy.

Labdanoy interned under the Research, Planning and Evaluation division in the Summer of 2019, and she was part of the first group of high school seniors to join the program.

Incoming high school seniors are introduced to the divisions under the program before selecting their top three choices and being placed in a division.

The internship program, Labadnoy said, “made me build my self-confidence because in the beginning, I was shy and timid, I wasn’t the first one to volunteer to speak but after the internship ended I kind of learned how to be more confident in myself.”

A Tiyan High School 2020 graduate, Ryan Flowers, also interned alongside Labadnoy. He said he gained skills in data entry and organization and also picked up a life lesson.

“It showed me you could have all the experience but you also have to be adjustable according to your workplace and toward people. It has built me as a leader in a way to where I can have a better understanding of where people are coming from especially with me going into the officer’s school at UOG, the Army ROTC where I can become an officer,” said Flowers.

Both said the work they did in the program showed them how much goes on behind the scenes at the district offices.

The work experience also helped the former interns figure out the next step in life beyond high school graduation.

For Labdanoy it solidified her dreams of becoming a teacher. She is now a second-year college student majoring in secondary education.

“In the beginning, I just really wanted to be a teacher and stop there, but after seeing what goes on behind the scenes in the department, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher and later on in life move up the ranks and do something more to impact education,” said Labadnoy.

Victoria Quichocho a second-cycle intern under the Chamorro Studies division, said working in the division felt like being in a second home.

“One thing that I gained from that is that I do want to minor in Chamorro studies, all of my siblings have their minors and it made me want to do it as well,” said Quichocho.

She helped the department bridge the gap in distance learning.

“One of the projects I did was to make a website for CHamoru studies and especially during that time when I made it, it was because of COVID. A lot of students were online and it helped them get materials for school, especially for their CHamoru classes,” said Quichocho.

The three are now mentors for the internship program and each encouraged incoming high school seniors to give the program a try.

The GDOE internship program consists of three separate sessions. Those selected will be working at the Tiyan location for GDOE’s headquarters and district-level offices for all three sessions. Duty hours are between 8 a.m. and noon. The three sessions are scheduled for:

• Session One: June 14 to July 27

• Session Two: Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022

• Session Three: April 11, 2022 to April 19, 2022

For more information regarding the internship program, email nmonforte@gdoe.net.