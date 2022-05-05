A 32-year-old law that makes providing or attempting to receive an abortion a crime and later declared null and void through the federal court system, could once again be enforced locally – if a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision becomes final.

That leaked decision would strike down Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case in the United States that resulted in the same court ruling that the constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. The Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992 largely maintained that right.

But the recently leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision could overrule both Roe and Casey decisions.

“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the draft, obtained by Politico, concludes. “Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said overturning the longstanding case law would be a “big event” that will negatively affect women’s lives and reproductive choices.

“I fear for us going back into the dark ages. I fear for the ability of women to get very safe, hygienic, medical abortions. Taking away very sacred decisions about our body – it’s very sad, the worst decision the Supreme Court could make,” she said.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed to lawmakers Wednesday that should the leaked decision be adopted by the court – an existing, but currently unenforced law that criminalizes abortions would go back into effect.

“So then it really becomes a blank slate if the court does deliver it back down to the states and say, this is a right – or not, by which each state can decide whether to grant to its citizens,” James Canto, an assistant attorney general in the office’s litigation division said.

He was appearing before the Legislature during a public hearing on Bill 291-36, the Heartbeat Act, which allows private citizens to bring civil action against a doctor performing an abortion on a fetus with a heartbeat.

But Guam’s proverbial slate isn’t blank – far from it.

“I guess I’ll narrow the question,” Sen. Chris Duenas told Canto. ”My research shows that Guam law currently (is) that abortion is illegal on Guam.”

In response, Canto confirmed a statute that makes abortion a crime locally hasn’t been repealed, but instead hasn’t been enforced out of deference to cases like Roe v. Wade.

Felony or misdemeanor

Public Law 20-134, enacted in March 1990, makes abortion a felonious act for doctors and medical professionals.

“Every person who provides, supplies, or administers to any woman, or procures any woman to take any medicine, drug, or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to cause an abortion of such woman … is guilty of a third degree felony,” the law states.

Mothers could face criminal penalties for seeking an abortion as well as taking drugs to induce abortion or submitting to an attempt to cause an abortion.

“Every woman who solicits of any person any medicine, drug, or substance whatever, and takes the same, or who submits to any operation, or to the use of any means whatever with intent thereby to cause an abortion … is guilty of a misdemeanor,” the Guam law also says.

The law was struck down as unconstitutional by Guam’s U.S. District Court, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals eventually upheld that ruling. But lawmakers never acted afterward, essentially keeping the law on the books, yet ignoring it.

Duenas asked Jayne Flores, the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs, what efforts the governor’s administration has made to address the decades-old abortion ban. Flores was attending the hearing to oppose Bill 291.

“Given the current climate of the Legislature we decided that would not have been a prudent or productive avenue,” she said in response.

But Vanessa Williams, a local attorney who also opposes the Heartbeat Act, said in light of the leaked decision, Guam’s lawmakers should “take meaningful action and repeal those bad laws that are on the books.”

The Supreme Court validated the leaked decision through a news release, but stressed that it is still in the process of being drafted.

“Although the document described in yesterday’s news report is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” the court stated on May 3.

Leon Guerrero said she was interested in reading what any dissenting justices may write in the case.

“It’s taking away a great protection for our rights as women to make decisions about our bodies ourselves. It’s very personal. It’s very private. And they are taking that legal protection from women,” the governor said.

The Guam Daily Post also requested comments on the leaked decision from Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Gov. Felix Camacho, both of whom are seeking to be elected governor this year.

San Nicolas did not respond to the Post's message, while Camacho's campaign said it would defer any comment until a formal and final decision is released by the Supreme Court.