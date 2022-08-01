The Civil Service Commission, after an investigation, concluded that several individuals at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center violated laws governing prohibited political activities, including the former employee whose complaint initiated the investigation. However, the violations were found to have been done "indirectly and unintentionally."

The CSC board of commissioners, during a post-audit investigation hearing July 19, essentially took no action on the matter, but left management and employees with a warning to keep Guam's political activity laws in mind.

The complaint was filed by former GBHWC employee Nicole Chargualaf, who alleged that she received a campaign ticket at work from a human resources representative that contained a $25 King's Restaurant ticket for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's reelection campaign. Chargualaf said she was advised that the GBHWC director would collect payment for the ticket.

The report ultimately concluded that all of the employees involved in the case had limited knowledge of the political activity law, and stated that the CSC board should determine whether the violations warranted removal or suspension for up to 30 days without pay for the employees' "indirect and unintentional" participation in prohibited activities.

Effectively, the employees were not suspended for any misconduct noted, in part because of their lack of knowledge of the relevant laws and rules.

Chargualaf held an unclassified position and resigned shortly after the incident.

The investigative report details interviews with various individuals. They include Chargualaf; Chris Duenas, identified as the Human Resource representative; Jamie Pangelinan, a co-worker and friend of Chargualaf; Carissa Pangelinan, the GBHWC deputy director and aunt of Jamie Pangelinan; Jesse Libby, Chargualaf's supervisor; and GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola.

CSC staff learned from Duenas that he obtained fundraising tickets from an organization in his village and that no one, not even the director, instructed him to pass out the tickets. He reportedly approached Chargualaf with a ticket because he considered her a close friend and "a friend of the administration."

He also stated that he did not tell Chargualaf the director would be collecting payment for the tickets.

According to the investigation report, Chargualaf stated that Jamie Pangelinan said the director and deputy director told her to make Chargualaf "understand why she had a job, even if it cost them their friendship."

Chargualaf stated that after being informed by Jamie Pangelinan on Feb. 22 that Arriola was going to collect funds for campaign tickets, and that only Chargualaf was missing, Chargualaf ultimately took "Jamie Pangelinan's $25" and gave it to Duenas to pay for the ticket.

But during her own interview, Jamie Pangelinan denied that the director or deputy director instructed her to tell Chargualaf that she would have to pay for the fundraising ticket.

CSC staff told Chargualaf her statements regarding management were not being corroborated. Chargualaf reportedly became upset, stating she "knew this would happen."

Technical issues

The report noted that the interview with Chargualaf was conducted via Zoom and the connection dropped midinterview. Staff members sent an email to Chargualaf asking whether the virtual meeting could be reestablished, but she advised them that she did not want to participate any further, and did not provide additional names or evidence for the investigation.

Arriola told CSC staff that she was aware of the fundraising ticket because she had her own tickets, which she passed out to family and friends. But the director stated she was unaware of any fundraising tickets being sold or passed out in the office, and that she never passed out paid or unpaid tickets to anyone at GBHWC.

Both Arriola and Carissa Pangelinan also denied that they instructed Jamie Pangelinan to have Chargualaf pay for the fundraising ticket.

During the course of the interviews, CSC staff also gauged employees' knowledge of political activity laws.

The Mini Hatch Act lays out a number of permitted and prohibited political activities with which government employees, with certain exceptions, must comply.

"Asking them the question if they knew the political activity, that was my main concern," personnel management analyst Maria Masnayon said at the investigation hearing.

Masnayon prepared the investigation report for the CSC.

"A lot of them had different definitions of what political activity was. So, they were not very well versed in the law ... There are so many laws on Guam that a lot of (employees) don't know. For them to not know the political activity, I mean, as a new employee or an employee that has been there for so many years, you're not going to read everything," Masnayon added.

The investigation determined that Chargualaf, Duenas, Jamie Pangelinan and Libby each violated the prohibited activities provision in some way.

Arriola was present at the July 19 hearing.

There were questions asked during the hearing about training and Arriola said department officials go over "many things" when bringing new employees on board, including the Mini Hatch Act, but not extensively.

"And that is something, probably in light of the season, is something that all agencies should do, because it's a seasonal thing and maybe go more in depth," Arriola said, adding that she thinks the employees involved believed they could approach people in a government facility because of their friendship.

"Now, we need to emphasize, even with friendship, you need to be very careful and not put political activity in a government agency. But you can imagine, when everybody's friends, you don't limit your conversations, ... there's a blurring line," Arriola said.

Since Chargualaf is no longer at GBHWC, the CSC board voted to take no action against her.

Commissioner Robert Taitano agreed with the investigation's conclusion, but motioned for five days suspension for Duenas. However, Chair Juan Calvo, Vice Chair Anthony Benavente and Commissioner John Smith wanted to take no action. The CSC needed four votes to adopt an action, and without that, no action was taken regardless.

Commissioners voted unanimously to take no action for the remaining employees.

Before concluding the hearing, Calvo said the CSC needed to send a message to management at every agency to pay attention to Guam's political activity laws.

Arriola said the message was "loud and clear."

No solicitations

The Mini Hatch Act governs political activities for government of Guam employees. It outlines a number of permitted and prohibited activities.

Guam Code Annotated, Title 4, Chapter 5, subsection 5103b states: “Specific activities in which employees are prohibited from participating include …discharging, promoting, demoting or changing the compensation of any other employee or promising or threatening to do so, because said other employee advocates or fails to advocate through contribution, voting or otherwise, a candidate.”

There are exceptions to the definition of "employee" under the law, such as those holding elected office. But whether or not someone is considered an employee, no person can solicit, receive a contribution, or distribute literature for any political purpose "in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties by any person employed by" GovGuam. Violating this section of law is a misdemeanor.