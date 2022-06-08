Investigation into April prison break nears completion

The investigation into a prison escape that occurred in April is about a week or two away from completion, according to Department of Corrections acting Director Robert Camacho.

At least two corrections officers have been identified in that case, he added. That's one more than was reported late last month.

Camacho couldn't totally discuss adverse action matters related to the case, but said disciplinary action will be taken.

"Any time an escape occurs, there is disciplinary action," Camacho said.

The type of discipline, which could range from reprimand to termination, has not yet been decided.

"The process is once we get that thing completed, they have an opportunity to meet with me and answer directly after we complete (the investigation)," Camacho said.

"And then, of course, we have the legal side where the attorney has to review the charges and look through that," he said.

KD Arason was arrested April 20 after being accused in a stabbing at Adelfa Court in Dededo. He was placed in custody at DOC but at around 8:27 a.m. that day, officers taking a headcount noticed Arason was missing. That forced a lockdown at the prison.

He was found a short time later hiding in a jungle area near the Department of Agriculture building more than a mile down the road from the DOC facility.

Another prison escape occurred just last week.

Detainees Joluo Soiken, 26, and TK Umulap, 34, escaped from the prison’s isolation unit. Umulap was caught shortly after the escape, while Soiken was captured June 3 near the Hagåtña boat basin after being on the run for just over 24 hours.

The investigation into that case is ongoing, but Camacho said at least one corrections officer has been identified.

"When it comes to these things, we want to make sure we look at every single detail. And there are different aspects of everything when we talk about discipline," Camacho said.

"One, we ask does the person have enough training? Number two, what's his experience, what's his past performance. Is there a policy issue? Is there a facility issue? There's about six to 10 points that I go over, and say is the person salvageable? Does he have a history of negligence or what have you?" Camacho said. "I'm just giving an example, let's say the guy spent 10 years and he's done really well ... but then this one day he just missed something. We got to look at all these and balance it all out."

The acting director said DOC takes these matters seriously, but overall, he believes all DOC officers are generally very responsible.

"But there's sometimes, (there are) officers that don't do their job, and are not vigilant and not attentive. And those are the consequences I have to deal with, and they have to deal with," Camacho said.