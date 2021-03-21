Investigation into ‘red Jeep incident’ ongoing

Nearly a month after the driver of a Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen restaurant in Tamuning, the Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol investigation is nowhere close to being complete.

The case was brought up toward the end of GPD’s oversight hearing at the Guam Congress Building on Wednesday evening.

“I’m going to call it the red Jeep incident. The Jerry Li restaurant incident. Initially, you took the stance that the police officer did the investigation, it was done and case closed. Then, you changed your mind and said that you want that reopened. Can I ask why?” said Sen. Frank Blas Jr.

The driver has since been given a citation, and GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said one of his police officers, who was off-duty at the time, was a passenger inside the vehicle that was involved.

“I reviewed the report and read the report. I didn’t find anything unusual, however, there’s no direct information sent to me, emailed to me, relayed to me that says something is wrong and you need to do it,” said Ignacio in response to the senator. “There’s this supposition that the presence of an officer off duty leaves a lot of people in the community to question whether or not this case was handled appropriately. When the community comes out and says 'Chief, you need to look into it, just maybe dig a little bit further,' I don’t see any harm in doing that. If the community questions the integrity of the Guam Police Department, then as the chief I think I need to step up and make sure that we either confirm what we found or if we find differently, then we need to move forward and do what we need to do in holding people accountable. So that’s where we are going with that. There’s a lot of community concern. There is nothing directly relayed to me that I am aware of at this point. The concern far outweighs where we are at with this. I think it’s important that we continue to maintain the trust with the community that we are aboveboard.”

The off-duty cop, as well as the driver have not been identified.

“Based on the photographs and everything, I understand where the community is coming from as far as the concern of how this investigation … something didn’t match with regards to the results of the preliminary investigation and what you saw in the photographs. You got a Jeep that’s trying to execute a left turn Route 1 onto Route 14, it jumps a curb, goes clear across the parking lot into a building, and it’s imprudent driving,” Blas said.

“We are looking into that, sir,” Ignacio said.

Police have said that the crash was not DUI-related.