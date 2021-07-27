Investigation ongoing for 2019 chemical disposal at airport

It has been two years since photos surfaced of airport firefighters appearing to dump aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) residue into a storm drain at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

The Guam Daily Post requested reports and other documents related to the case but only received two documents - one being the safety data sheet for the AFFF and the other being Guam EPA's 2019 request to perform a site inspection at the airport.

According to the agency, reports remain in draft form at this time, and because the investigation is ongoing, it is limited in what documents it can share.

"We cannot impact the investigation and the due process of those being investigated," said Guam EPA spokesman Nic Rupley. The official report will be shared once completed, he added.

The Post obtained photographs of airport firefighters emptying a drum of water mixed with AFFF residue into a storm drain in July 2019.

AFFF is a fire suppressant used in civilian airports that contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, the same substances that are now the subject of multidistrict lawsuit over environmental contamination.

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down. They can accumulate in the body and potentially lead to adverse health effects. They've also been used in a wide number of products.

The Office of the Attorney General filed claims against Tyco Fire Products LP, Chemguard Inc., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Kidde-Fenwal Inc., National Foam Inc., E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Co., and The Chemours Company - manufacturers and distributors of aqueous film-forming foam.

The case was initially filed in the Superior Court of Guam before being transferred to the multi-district litigation court in South Carolina.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, multi-district litigation normally proceeds through a "bellwether trial" process, in which select cases are tested first. For the PFAS case, cases brought by water providers will be tested first, and then those from government entities.

Meanwhile, Guam firefighters have also filed a class-action lawsuit against AFFF manufacturers, which is now also in the South Carolina district court.

Three of the island's 120 drinking water wells were shut down in 2015 after tests found traces of perfluorooctane sulfonate or PFOS in the water produced by those wells. PFOS is one of the many derivatives of PFAS chemicals.

When the airport photos first surfaced, then-Executive Manager Tom Ada told the Post that the firefighters were not disposing of AFFF directly, but the residual product within the drums.

"I guess you could say AFFF is AFFF, whether it's one teaspoon or a barrel. Yeah, there's the residual in there. If it were to be disposed of, it certainly should not have been down into the storm drain," Ada said at the time.

The airport authority conducted its own investigation but Ada did not comment on questions about discipline.

Paul Packbier, president of the environmental consulting company hired by the airport, PCR Environmental Inc., would later call the incident unfortunate but add that it did not present a huge risk because of the minimal foam product inside the drum.

The airport performs regular training and testing of its equipment, and part of that involves annual discharge of firefighting foam. The airport had used the original military-grade foam, which contained certain perfluorinated chemicals.

But within the last six years, the Federal Aviation Administration has referred to the use of "enviro-minded" military-grade firefighting foam.

All manufacturers are moving toward this type of PFAS, Packbier said at the time. But industry insiders believe the "older" PFAS will be found in newer-generation foams for years to come, he added.

The manufacturing facilities haven't changed, so molecules of the older chemicals will likely remain in newer product before they are flushed out completely, according to Packbier.

Meanwhile, a second incident at the airport involving a dry chemical spray discharge into the jungle also fell under scrutiny.

The House recently passed the PFAS Action Act of 2021, which would require U.S. EPA to utilize tools under several environmental statutes to stem the flow of PFAS contamination, identify health risks, inform communities of the risks and limit human exposure to the chemicals.