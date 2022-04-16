Investigation sought over allegation campaign ticket sold in GovGuam office

A technical assistance and data coordinator at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has lodged a Mini Hatch Act complaint with the Civil Service Commission.

She is seeking an investigation of the agency and of the conduct of certain employees after her employment was allegedly threatened for refusing to pay for a campaign ticket for the governor and lieutenant governor.

The coordinator, Nicole Chargualaf, alleges that on Feb. 23, she received a campaign ticket from a human resources representative that contained a $25 King's Restaurant ticket for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's campaign.

According to CSC documents, Chargualaf indicated this took place at work during work hours and stated she was told the GBHWC director would be collecting for the ticket.

Chargualaf held an unclassified position within the agency and, after she asked not to participate, a "messenger" allegedly spoke to her "to make her understand why she has her job" and "essentially" told her that if she did not pay, she would not have a job anymore.

Guam law holds a number of prohibitions on political activities by government employees.

While the definition of "employee" in this statute does not include anyone holding elective office, anyone appointed by the governor and other exceptions, for employees subject to local law on political activity, prohibitions include soliciting or collecting contributions for a political party, partisan political organization or candidate.

The coordinator reportedly submitted her resignation shortly after the February incident but she filed the Mini Hatch Act complaint while still employed at GBHWC.

The Guam Daily Post has asked GBHWC to comment on the complaint, as well as to clarify whether Chargualaf is employed at the agency. No responses were received as of press time.

CSC staff who assessed the matter concluded that the commission does have the authority to investigate the complaint, and recommended that an investigation be conducted.

The CSC board will meet April 19 to vote on whether to authorize the investigation.