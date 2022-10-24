Investigations into doctor accused of sexual harassment near completion

Investigations into two complaints before the Guam Board of Medical Examiners involving allegations of sexual misconduct against a private practicing physician on island may be completed in the next 30 days.

The cases, designated GBME-CO-2021-011 and GBME-CO-2022-006, involve the same doctor, Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, a family practitioner and owner of Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic. He is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting two female patients who were under his care.

The cases are assigned to Dr. Annette David and attorney Joseph McDonald to investigate.

“We have been working earnestly on this case and had interviews with the complainants and those interviews appear to be complete. I am looking at, at least one, if not three other interviews that have come up in the course of our investigation,” McDonald told the GBME during its recent monthly meeting.

McDonald said he hopes to have the investigation complete in the next "30 days or so.”

"Any next steps as warranted for board action I expect to present to the board in time for the next board meeting," he said. "Apart from that, I have been working with board counsel on the procedures. As everyone knows, we don’t do this all the time. So we want to firm up the procedures heading into any finalization of the investigation, as well as any other next steps as warranted, if warranted.”

McDonald said he would prepare a "prosecutive memo,” which he will present to David relative to the cases.

"I am hoping to have, and I use the term prosecutive, but it’s not necessarily determinative of any further action, a prosecutive memo that I will be presenting to Dr. David so that we can map any remaining actions to be taken with respect to this case,” he said.

This is not the first case levied against Akoma with the GBME. A complaint involving similar allegations was closed in March after a two-year investigation found there was not sufficient evidence or legal basis to conclude a violation of the Physicians Practice Act occurred.

Although the board closed that particular case, the remaining three cases warranted concern by the board. As a result, practice restrictions were put in place for Akoma.

The restriction requires that for the duration of the ongoing investigations, Akoma must be accompanied by a patient chaperone at all times when he is with a female patient.

Prior history

A similar requirement for a chaperone was placed on Akoma in Iowa.

Akoma has been practicing family medicine on Guam since 2017, but allegations of sexual harassment against the physician date back to 2007.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The settlement agreement alleges “unwanted sexual comments” and “unwanted sexual advances” toward female co-workers. He also is alleged to have “violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients.”

Akoma faced similar allegations at IHP Medical Group on Guam. A staff member accused Akoma of making improper comments and touching her inappropriately.

The GBME on Aug. 8, 2021, unanimously voted there was no violation of the Physicians Practice Act, however, concern was expressed over Akoma’s lengthy history of workplace boundary issues, according to Post files.