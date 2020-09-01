Investigators await autopsies in deadly car crashes

Traffic investigators are awaiting the results of two autopsies to determine the cause of death for two drivers who were involved in separate car crashes reported on Friday.

Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao could not yet confirm when the autopsies will be conducted. The island remains without a full-time chief medical examiner.

The first crash on Friday morning happened along Route 8 in Maite and claimed the life of a 65-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

Another man, whose name has not been released, died after a serious crash on Chalan Tinayuyot in Dededo.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating both deadly crashes.

Their deaths mark the 10th and 11th traffic-related fatalities this year.