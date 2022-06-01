Investigators await autopsy for baby found dead at Two Lovers

Criminal investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be conducted on the 1-year-old girl who was found dead in her mother’s arms at Two Lovers Point last month.

The Attorney General’s Office has been coordinating with medical examiners off island to travel to Guam and hopes to have the autopsy performed this weekend.

The results will confirm the child’s cause and manner of death.

On May 22, the mother, a Navy sailor, was found on the ledge of the 400-foot cliff holding her child.

Police said the child was unresponsive when the mother handed the child over to them. The girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

It took crisis negotiators several hours to get the woman to safety. Guam police said she was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital following the incident, but investigators have yet to release any new details of the case.