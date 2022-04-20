Investigators await autopsy on man shot by police

An autopsy has yet to be performed on a man who was shot dead by a Guam police officer following a high-speed chase that ended on Route 16 in Harmon on April 8.

The Independent Investigative Team with the Guam Office of the Attorney General is working with an off-island pathologist to set a date for the autopsy.

The officer who pulled the trigger remains on paid leave.

Cellphone video captured the unidentified man’s final moments, as his SUV was seen on fire at the intersection of Army Drive, also known as Route 16, and Harmon Loop Road, also known as Route 27.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police could be heard yelling repeatedly for the man to drop his gun. In a video, he was seen holding what looked like a rifle before one of the officers opened fire, causing the man to fall to the ground.

The IIT has yet to release an update on its investigation.

The Guam Fire Department investigated the cause of the car fire.

On Tuesday, GFD Spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirmed fire investigators sent the fire certification to the AG’s office. He was unable to release additional information.