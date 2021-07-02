Authorities said a knife was found at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting that claimed the life of a man his family identified as Faler Fabian, 49.

The Independent Investigative Team that was formed to investigate the officer-involved shooting in Tamuning confirmed on Friday that a knife was confiscated at the scene of the incident.

Fabian’s family members told The Guam Daily Post that he was not armed and was only holding a can of beer when they witnessed the off-duty Guam police officer open fire.

Investigators, which include officials from the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Police Department, said the officer fired a single shot.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The officer involved has since been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the officer’s name.

However, investigators did state that the officer’s spouse is an employee at the AG’s office, adding that they have established a ‘conflict wall’ to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“The employee does not work in the Prosecution Division ⎼ the division charged with conducting this investigation – or with any members of the IIT. As is the practice whenever an OAG employee has a conflict of interest in a matter being handled by the office, a conflict wall is created to limit the flow of information to and from conflicted employees,” investigators stated in a news release.

The team continues to ask the community for assistance.

Witnesses or individuals with videos, photos, or any information can provide information by email to info@oagguam.org or by calling (671) 475-2580.