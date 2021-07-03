An autopsy for the man who was killed in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

Hawaii-based Dr. Martine Ishikawa will perform the autopsy on Faler Fabian, 49.

Authorities said a knife was found at the scene of the shooting.

The Independent Investigative Team that was formed to investigate the officer-involved shooting in Tamuning confirmed Friday that a knife was confiscated at the scene of the incident.

The team has yet to confirm who owned the knife.

Fabian’s family members told The Guam Daily Post that the man was not armed and was holding only a can of beer when they witnessed the off-duty police officer open fire.

Investigators, who include officials from the Office of the Attorney General and the Guam Police Department, said the officer fired a single shot.

Criminal and administrative investigations are ongoing to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the officer’s name, and the investigation is ongoing to determine whether a crime was committed.

Investigators stated the officer’s spouse is an employee of the attorney general's office, adding they have established a "conflict wall" to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“The employee does not work in the Prosecution Division – the division charged with conducting this investigation – or with any members of the IIT. As is the practice whenever an OAG employee has a conflict of interest in a matter being handled by the office, a conflict wall is created to limit the flow of information to and from conflicted employees,” investigators stated in a news release.

The team continues to ask the community for assistance.

Witnesses or individuals with videos, photos or any information can provide information by email to info@oagguam.org or by calling 671-475-2580.