The results of an autopsy performed on 5-year-old Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas will be reviewed before investigators release the results.

The Guam Office of the Attorney General confirmed the autopsy was completed on Wednesday, which will show the cause and manner of the child’s death.

Jayden was found unresponsive inside a hot car parked on his family’s Astumbo, Dededo property last week, court documents state.

The door handles on the inside of the vehicle were apparently broken, leaving Jayden trapped.

His father, Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was arrested and faces charges of negligent homicide and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.

Duenas allegedly admitted to officers that he smoked methamphetamine the night before, and that he was in a deep sleep on the day of the incident. The boy's mother has said she was at work while Jayden was home with his dad.