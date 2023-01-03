Invoices questioned in Lada Gardens project

The Guam Housing Corp. voiced concerns over differences between the costs of two invoices related to Phase I of the Lada Gardens renovation project in Dededo.

Concerns arose during the GHC monthly board meeting Dec. 29, 2022, as authorization was being sought to pay for work already completed.

“You know the math doesn’t add up, right – $254,000 for the first 12 homes, right?” Chairman Francisco Florig said. “The 11 homes, if we had $250,000 then I would feel comfortable, but we don’t. After we pay that out, other than the retainer, we have $94,000.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With only 12 out of 23 homes completed, the board had its reservations on whether they should approve the paying out of $252,395 for the first half of the project. Some members expressed it just didn’t make sense as to how the next 11 homes would cost so much less.

Members were also concerned with the status of the remaining 11 homes that needed to be renovated. They said more information was needed on the reports from the contractors and all involved in the project.

“I think that after this motion, we need to have a clear and a more accurate account from our construction management, a review and report from the Department of Public Works to better inform us so that we can address the payment issue. ... Payments henceforth need to be accompanied with production reports and inspection reports by DPW and construction managers,” one GHC official said.

Moving forward, ‘with reservations’

After members discussed their reservations, they placed the motion to pay for work completed before the board and all were in favor of going forward with payment.

“Legal counsel guided us and said we’re OK, (the deputy director) says and chief engineer (says) that there is more than enough cushion to protect us,” Florig said. “So I am recommending, with reservations, that we move forward and pay the $252,395.”

There are 38 units currently vacant at the site. GHC is utilizing its local funding for the 23-unit renovation project, and the remaining 15 housing units will be slated for renovation once additional funding is identified, according to the agency.