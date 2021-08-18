Irate student prompts Jose Rios Middle School to go into lockdown, lockdown lifted after student taken into custody

Jose Rios Middle school was briefly placed on lockdown this morning when a student become irate.

Guam Department of Education officials released a statement following the incident indicating that administrators at the Piti middle school placed the school on lockdown at 10:33 a.m., Wednesday.

"GPD was called to the scene. Individual is now in GPD custody,” officials stated.

GDOE officials did not release any other information about the incident.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:52 a.m.

Students were returned to their classrooms and will be release from school at 3:30 as scheduled, GDOE spokeswoman Michelle Franquez said.