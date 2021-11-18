Operation Iron Island is in full gear, testing part of a system intended to help defend the island and the Indo-Pacific region, according to U.S. military officials.

"Indo-Pacific covers about 51% of the globe, quite a few of the competitors we are interested in are out here, obviously China, North Korea (and) some nonstate actors," said Capt. Nicholas Chopp of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

The Guam Daily Post was not given a yes or no response on whether this makes Guam more of a target for foreign adversaries. Chopp did say the Department of Defense and the Army are investing in capabilities to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships and alliances.

The command is overseeing the temporary, experimental deployment of one of the Army's Iron Dome defense systems to Andersen Air Force Base.

Military officials provided Guam and national media a tour of the defense systems.

Guam was selected for deployment of the Iron Dome as part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which required the Army to deploy it to an operational theater by the end of 2022. Guam was selected based on its location in the Indo-Pacific.

"We also already have a great working relationship here on Guam with the people of Guam, with the Navy, the Air Force, which makes it a great environment," Chopp said. "Plus, Guam is very indicative of the climate that we look at in the Indo-Pacific, whether or not that's nearby like Palau or Saipan, or anywhere else in the region."

All-weather system

The Iron Dome is a system that counters attacks from rockets, artillery and mortars. It is also capable of engaging short-range cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

This deployment allows personnel to verify its capabilities as an all-weather system, which it has proven to be after initial testing, Chopp said.

This is the first time the Department of Defense has deployed the Iron Dome outside of the continental U.S. It arrived on island in mid-October. At this time there is no plan to deploy the system permanently, unlike the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, which has been on island since 2015 because of its anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

"As threats have changed, THAAD has been able to maintain it capabilities, and as we look forward into the future we are modernizing the ground-based air defense systems. Not just THAAD, but as a whole, to be able to account for changes," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Caroline Surprenant.

The intent of the Iron Dome's deployment is to fulfill the requirements of the 2019 NDAA and gather deployment and sustainability information for future exercises and operations.

Surprenant, a senior air defense artillery fire control officer and THAAD planner, spoke about some of the integration between the Iron Dome and THAAD systems.

"One of our key requirements is to make sure our systems are interoperable – so, make sure they communicate with each other. It's one of the things that makes the ground-based air-defense systems a strong force," Surprenant said.

Chopp said there has been quite a bit of recent testing between the Patriot air-defense system and THAAD. Although Patriot is not deployed to Guam at this time, it was on island for an exercise five years ago. The closest Patriot unit is based in Okinawa.

The Patriot system is capable of intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft, and both cruise and ballistic missiles. THAAD is capable of intercepting short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

According to military officials, while Patriot and THAAD can intercept cruise missiles, the Iron Dome is a more cost-effective counter to low-end threats.

According to an annual report from the DOD, Guam is within striking distance of China's current military capabilities.

Post files state this release coincided with a recent unclassified security briefing on threats in the Indo-Pacific region given by the U.S. military to local senators and mayors. Sen. Telo Taitague voiced concerns that the island's defensive capabilities could be "insufficient" to counteract an air assault.

Military officials disagree.

"THAAD by itself, you could make that argument. However you also have to look at the joint force – we are not the only air-defense team in town. The Navy Aegis destroyers that we work with routinely, so live fire that we did out in Hawaii, was actually targeted using Navy destroyer radar data," Chopp said.

"It's also important to note that there's more systems than the ground-based air-defense arsenal," Surprenant said. "You talk about THAAD and concern that there may not be an ability to keep with that pacing threat. I would argue that our ground-based air-defense systems – talking about layered defense – that's one of the reasons we have layered defense, because they work well together."

Military officials spoke of being proactive in pacing and maintaining the right capabilities and operational concepts to meet security commitments in the Indo-Pacific.

"When senior leaders say we need to put more emphasis on Guam, it's not just Guam, this is why we need to modernize our efforts and not be left in the dust," Surprenant said.

"When you look at THAAD and the Aegis destroyers assigned to Guam, it is a good defense. The question moving forward, is it good enough? I wouldn't say this is horrible or awful, it's just so we have enough moving forward in this era of competition that we are in."

The Iron Dome's deployment to Guam will end in mid-December.