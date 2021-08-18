The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury approved Guam's plan to pay $93.5 million for the Advance Child Tax Credit and $300,000 for the Department of Revenue and Taxation to implement the program, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced on Wednesday.

The expanded child tax credit, which was part of the American Rescue Plan approved by President Joe Biden, will give money to families on a monthly basis.

"In our implementation of this program, we continue to put families first to ensure a prosperous island, which has been a pillar of our administration," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Thus, we are instructing DRT to implement this program as soon as possible, which is timely as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is set to expire next month. Again, this relief is not intended to replace income, but to provide support, especially as we work towards recovery.”

"Not only will this program help us provide for the needs of our children, but it will also provide a boost to our economy,” stated Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Once Guam is in receipt of funds, we look forward to expedient execution of payments by DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu and her team, who, throughout the pandemic, have implemented these much-needed lifelines to our residents.”

The rollout of the Advance Child Tax Credit for Guam requires the credit to be paid in equal monthly installments. DRT will be working to make the first installment of the Advance CTC "as soon as possible," according to the administration.