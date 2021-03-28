The Internal Revenue Service announced that taxpayers can deduct face masks, hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment purchased to prevent the spread of coronavirus as medical expenses.

The effort is lauded by Sen. Frank Blas Jr., who introduced Bill No. 70-36, along with Vice Speaker Tina Muña-Barnes and Sen. Chris Duenas.

“What I’m excited abut is that the IRS and the (federal) government now recognize that people should be recompensed for complying with government’s mandate to purchase this equipment intended for public safety,” Blas said.

The IRS, which made its announcement on March 26, also noted that these costs also are eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements, Archer medical savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, or health savings accounts.

The cost of PPEs that aren’t compensated for by insurance or otherwise are deductible provided that the taxpayer’s total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income, the IRS stated.

$500 tax credit

The trio introduced the bill in early March. It would provide families with a $500 tax credit for the cost of personal protective equipment, which goes a step further than the IRS’ deduction.

Bill 70, via the Guam Qualifying Certificate, creates a $500 PPE rebate for all qualified Heads of Household on Guam. The measure is intended to offset the cost of face masks, facial screens, detergents, and other sanitization aids, which Blas said people on Guam were mandated to purchase.

“However, people had to bear the cost of this mandate,” he added on Saturday.

The bill has been referred to the committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing, which is led by Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Blas said PPEs help save lives, so the government has an interest in making them more affordable.

“And, if the government is going to create a mandate on people, it should also create the way in which that mandate can be met,” Bias stated. “In tough economic times where put our money says a great deal about who we are, I want us doing everything we can to keep COVID-19 from making a comeback — and this bill is one step in the right direction.”

Blas said he’s aware that some elected officials will oppose the bill, saying it will cost our government too much money.

“I ask them, how much does it cost to shut down the economy instead,” he said