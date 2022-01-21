Is Guam closer to the pandemic end? Officials say they hope so

Guam's ongoing omicron-variant-driven surge of more than 700 to 800 new cases a day – with low hospitalization and death rates – may be a sign that the island is closer to seeing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said Thursday.

"I believe the omicron variant is getting us closer and closer to that stage of becoming an endemic," Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said Thursday at a Department of Public Health and Social Services briefing with local reporters.

Entering the "endemic" means the number of hospitalizations will be low and the pandemic will phase out because the population has acquired enough immunity to keep the number of cases low.

Guam had 729 new reported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the total was lower than Wednesday's confirmed 815 new COVID-19 infections. Wednesday's case total was the highest on record for Guam.

Guam just needs to "hang tight" a bit more by continuing to use precautions that are known to work, such as wearing masks properly, as well as continuing full vaccination and boosting, said Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup.

"We need to use them consistently and correctly and, hopefully, with all of this coming together, and with our immunization rates going up, we are closer to that transition point toward endemicity and I think that's very important to emphasize," David said.

Hospitalization of less than 30 patients remains manageable now, even with more people testing positive for COVID-19 each day compared to the numbers during the delta surge of 2021, health officials said. Guam reported 26 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, with three in intensive care and one needing a ventilator to help the patient breathe.

There were up to 325 new cases daily and, at one point, nearly 100 hospitalizations a day during the delta surge last year. The death rate also was higher then.

But Guam, which is in its fourth surge, is in "fairly good shape" right now despite the high numbers of positive cases because of the high vaccination rate and the low hospitalization rate, Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

David said "it ain't over until it's over," but that "every cloud has a silver lining," indicating that Guam eventually will get through the pandemic.

"I'm just hoping this year will be the year we’ll see the transition from pandemic to endemic for this virus," she said.

Thursday's briefing was the first one since DPHSS officially confirmed the presence of the omicron variant on Guam, based on the results of genome sequencing conducted on Guam specimens by the Hawaii State Laboratory.

'We are prepared for this'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued a video message Thursday night about the confirmation that "omicron is here," and that the variant also appears to be mild, especially for people who are vaccinated and boosted.

"We do know that it is highly transmissible and we are seeing this in Guam’s new case counts. Although our caseload is on the rise and we expect more new cases in the days to come, we prepared for this," she said.

The governor said Guam prepared for the surge by ensuring the vast majority of Guam is vaccinated, by ensuring boosters are widely available and accessible, and by continuing to wear masks, wash hands and watch distance.

"The trends tell us that omicron burns fast and burns differently from delta. Although these rising case numbers may look like an uphill battle, like I have said, we are prepared and we will continue to stay the course," she said.

The governor has not changed or added restrictions as a result of the omicron surge.

Residents urged to avoid multiple tests a week

Fernando Esteves, DPHSS incident commander for COVID-19 response, said the main goal continues to be the prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death, as well as making sure cases are managed and that the health care infrastructure is not put into a critical situation.

At this point, while the omicron surge has not overwhelmed the hospitals, it has overwhelmed the government testing sites, as well as those of private clinics.

Esteves said Guam may be a victim of its own success because more people want to protect their families and themselves, so they seek testing even if they're asymptomatic, or not showing symptoms.

"The data is very clear and the data has been clear for a while, … only (the) symptomatic are hospitalized due to COVID-19," he said.

Ideally, with limited resources, DPHSS and partner agencies would have prioritized testing for those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms before going to those who have no symptoms at all, Esteves said.

But DPHSS has been balancing the needs of the community as a whole, including those who are concerned and "just want to know," he said.

Officials, however, said people who are showing no symptoms and are fully vaccinated or boosted may want to consider the decision to line up at testing sites.

Esteves said there are actual cases of people getting tested three or more times a week at Tiyan or other sites, "just to be sure," or to get a "second opinion" after getting a positive test result from other sites.

These add to the number of unnecessary tests that could have been given to those who really need them, he said.

Appointment basis

Testing has shifted to appointment-based, but DPHSS still sees 100 to 120 drive-ups a day by those with no appointments, Esteves said.

For those with no appointments, priority testing is for those with symptoms.

The long lines at testing sites are also not unique to Guam, Esteves said.

But Guam has maintained its ability to notify those who tested positive within 24 hours to prevent infecting others and determine early on whether they need to get treatment to prevent severe illness or death, he said.

Esteves also said, as much as DPHSS and its partner agencies want to test everyone who shows up, they also need to take into account the laboratory capacity each day.

"We increased that capacity to run an average of 1,200 to 1,400 a day ... We are working to expand that capacity and testing sites to support that as well so we can process the results in an organized fashion," he said.

More than 132,000 people, or 86%, of Guam's 2020 population estimate of 153,836 have been fully vaccinated, and more than 47,000 of them have received booster shots.

David said it's important to note that previously vaccine-hesitant individuals have changed their minds.

"We can be proud of our island. We have an island, I think, where majority of our people truly care for the rest of the community," David said. "We want to know our status because we want to avoid infecting others, we wear our mask, we comply, and I think that deserves a big pat on the back. We can't stop doing that. We have to keep doing that, and just hang tight."