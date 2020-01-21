The Department of Corrections this month recorded about 690 people being held at its prison facilities.

Director Frank Ishizaki said the overcrowding has resulted in the prison placing seven to eight people in a cell at the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

"It's not humane," Ishizaki said during a recent public hearing on Bill 96 at the Guam Congress Building. "We've become a warehouse for offenders."

The bill proposes to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for those convicted of criminal sexual conduct crimes. The bill's author, Sen. James Moylan, said the legislation would present a strong message to perpetrators that "when it comes to serious crimes, such as criminal sexual conduct, that enough is enough."

"I think we need to be tough and we deserve a safe community but I got to caution you ... Department of Corrections, we are overloaded and overcrowded," Ishizaki said. "So, if you want to impose stricter sentences I think you got to keep in mind that there is no room at the inn. We risk getting into another consent decree with the federal government."

Ishizaki suggested treatment efforts be considered.

"We are surely lacking in treatment,” he said. “In order to cut spending, DOC was severely shortcutted in its appropriations, and the end result is we have fewer officers today. A negative impact is also that we reduced treatment.”

DOC has 195 officers, including the new recruits currently undergoing training.

A bigger prison

However, Sen. Telo Taitague said the focus of the bill should be to find a solution, and a way "to keep sexual predators away from people."

"This bill is finding a way to keep sex predators away from the public," said Taitague. "Frank, we know our jail is full at this point, but that is no excuse for allowing these people to stay on the street. As a director, I hope you can find some solutions. Tent city, or whatever it is you need to do, moving forward."

"I think we can separate the predatory sex offenders versus the stupid ones that think it's OK to touch people,” Ishizaki said. “The risk is we are going to take these stupid touchy-feely people and mix them up with the hardcore inmates and that makes it more difficult. If we decide to go on harsher punishment and longer sentences, we are going to have build a bigger prison."