Island asked to take part in Great Guam ShakeOut

Guam will soon take part in the world’s largest earthquake drill, the Great ShakeOut. Participants will practice the earthquake response procedure — drop, cover and hold on — from wherever they are.

The drill will last for one minute, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at exactly 10:20 a.m.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense encourage all residents to increase earthquake preparedness and response by practicing steps to safely get through any seismic activity, and ensure it does not become a catastrophe for our local community.

“The ShakeOut participation provides the opportunity to evaluate emergency plans, increase awareness of earthquake safety, and improve resiliency within your community,” the agency stated in a press release.

Residents looking for more information about earthquake safety and the event itself can visit The Great ShakeOut's website, which provides drill manuals, safety tips and other resources for developing a disaster plan. Participants can register online as an individual, family, school, or business. Groups are encouraged to share photos of their ShakeOut experience on the Great Guam ShakeOut website.

Island residents will join nearly 14 million participants from across the world from Hawaii, British Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, New Mexico, Japan, Puerto Rico and other communities.