For years, many devout Catholic families on the island have made the trek to the top of Mount Jumullong Manglo on Good Friday.

Each step taken on the climb offered a moment of reflection on faith. For some, it was an act of penance.

But for the third year in a row now, for some, Good Friday did not include ascending to the top of the mountain.

While some Catholic families did make the hike Friday morning, the organized trek was canceled, according to Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, whose extended family plans the annual celebration.

Although a trek was not organized, Paco said his family did observe the Stations of the Cross at 5 a.m. in Toto.

The parish in Mongmong also held a short procession around the church, Paco said.

For the Paco family, Good Friday is for reflection.

“At my house on Good Friday everything gets turned down, there’s no radio, no TV, until, like, after 3 p.m., so everything goes down and that’s the most critical part in the Lenten season.” He said, “I grew up in a family where my parents, especially my mom, will say we cannot eat meat on this day, we cannot do this on this day, everything has to be very quiet on this day until after 3 p.m. because that’s when Jesus was taken down from the cross.”

At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalåhan, parishioners woke up before dawn to participate in the Stations of the Cross. The parishioners gathered in the Lada area of Inalåhan at 4:30 a.m. and began the Stations of the Cross in remembrance of Jesus Christ's walk to be crucified. Pastor Joseph Anore, with the help of Inalåhan parishioners, carried a wooden cross.

Father Mike Crisostomo of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning said churches are now open, after COVID-19 closures, "so this is an opportunity to come back into the churches.”

At the height of COVID-19, it was heart-wrenching to see an absent congregation during Mass, he said.

"That was the hardest thing. But having now expecting people to come back is just a wonderful feeling, welcoming,” Crisostomo said.