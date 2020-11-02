While COVID-19 restrictions may have curtailed much of the Halloween celebration, that didn't stop island kids of all ages from demonstrating their enthusiasm for the gruesome, the fearsome and the gorgeous. With curbside now a part of the island vernacular, Guam Premier Outlets held a curbside trick-or-treat event, with hundreds of cars lining up to be part of the event and bringing some joy back into what has been a gloomy seven months, thanks to a COVID-19 lockdown. Island residents also did their part to make kids smile. Some set up haunted houses inside the homes with their family members trick-or-treating from room to room. Island villages held several drive-thru trick-or-treat events for kids and their families.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'What if I just rape you here?': Suspect arrested in attempted sex assault
- 'Please give us back our baby'
- Governor extends public health emergency to Nov. 29
- Car theft suspect: ‘I’ll take the blame’
- Guam under tropical storm watch
- Delegate's stay in COVID-19 isolation facility under investigation
- Man arrested in meth case tells police syringe was for diabetes
- Guam down to 1 animal control officer
- Drug dealer, 60, denied early release
- Guam Rev and Tax: $2.6M in tax refunds processed
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
All Souls' Day is one of the most important days of the year for our community. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
For the last three months, I’ve been following a new way of eating so that before Christmas I will again be a “125-pound person living in a 12… Read more
- Regine Biscoe Lee
Un dangkolo na Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ - I can’t express enough gratitude for the staff of the Guam Election Commission, who are working every day to… Read more