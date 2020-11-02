While COVID-19 restrictions may have curtailed much of the Halloween celebration, that didn't stop island kids of all ages from demonstrating their enthusiasm for the gruesome, the fearsome and the gorgeous. With curbside now a part of the island vernacular, Guam Premier Outlets held a curbside trick-or-treat event, with hundreds of cars lining up to be part of the event and bringing some joy back into what has been a gloomy seven months, thanks to a COVID-19 lockdown. Island residents also did their part to make kids smile. Some set up haunted houses inside the homes with their family members trick-or-treating from room to room. Island villages held several drive-thru trick-or-treat events for kids and their families.