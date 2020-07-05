Island celebrates Independence Day in COVID-19 fashion
- Chargualaf freed from federal prison after contracting COVID-19
- Alleged Spice dealer accepts plea deal, faces deportation
- Guam Labor finds bogus claims for jobless benefits
- 6 sentenced for $10.8M Medicare ambulance fraud
- 'It's meth, your honor'
- 12 new COVID-19 cases
- Guam, you’re screwed – only because your leaders don’t believe in you
- 'I'm going to break the door down and kill you': Man arrested in knife attack
- 6 new cases, 2 hospitalized
- $119M in unemployment aid
You may have noticed the local government didn't hold a fireworks display to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day. And there will not be an… Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
There can be no peace or prosperity without justice. This simple statement really rings true today as the United States faces massive upheaval… Read more
- Vincent Taijeron Akimoto
In early January, the coronavirus pandemic emerged as an existential threat to humanity. Like a thunderous biologic tidal wave, COVID-19 overw… Read more