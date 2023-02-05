Island celebrates USO's 82nd birthday

The USO’s recent 82nd birthday brought many military service members and their families stationed here on Guam to the Plaza Shopping Center in Tumon to celebrate together.

The USO has connected soldiers with their families since 1975. Much was said about the good that the USO has done in its 82 years of existence of strengthening military service members by connecting them to family, home and country - even when deployed at least an ocean away on Guam.

“Here on Guam at your USO, our three centers welcomed more than 152,000 visits. Our entire population of Guam is only 170,000. And in just 35 days into this year, your USO, that you have built, has already welcomed 10,000 visitors,” Leigh Graham, area director for USO Guam, said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kenzie Fortenberry, originally of Texas, is a military wife who has seen the good the USO has done firsthand. Her husband has served in the U.S. Air Force for about five years.

“Our last base didn’t have a USO but since we’ve been here, especially on days we haven’t gone grocery shopping and we just need some quick food we go to the USO and there have been a couple times we've walked in and met other parents (with kids) our son's age and he gets to walk around and hang out. And it's really just been a place for us to go and hang out and be together, especially while he’s working,” she said.

Fortenberry and her family are a long way from home, relatives, and friends, but having a USO here has helped establish new relationships.

“It's putting us out in the community meeting people and parents and just making us feel not so alone in a new place,” she said.

When she arrived on Guam, the USO played a noticeable role in making the island feel like home.

“Because everybody is here, everybody has been through the same things like being moved and going from place to place. … It is definitely a source of family,” she told The Guam Daily Post.

She wasn’t the only person at the birthday party with a story of how the USO helped them. Mike Guaigua, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, also shared his story with the Post.

“I was on an IA, individual augmentee, to Djibouti, Africa. While I was there they had a USO and they did the read-a-book (program) and they would send it to your family. So I did that for a full year,” he said.

The program has deployed troops read a story to their child, and a recording, along with a copy of the book, is mailed so the family can connect with their loved ones.

“It was a big library for my kids when I got back from Africa. So they had all those from when I used to read to them,” Guaigua said.

It was a way for Guaigua to stay active in his children’s lives when he could not be physically present. At the time, in 2018, he had a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old. Now with three children, he reflected on what the USO did then. He was grateful the service is still being offered.

Guaigua brought his family to the event to share in the moment as the USO has helped him share moments with his family.

“It does just that, it helps you connect with your family and prioritizes family. My wife comes here quite a bit, so they know her and the amenities are great so we wanted to come out and support,” he said.

The USO’s 82nd birthday also featured live music, cultural performances, food giveaways and, of course, birthday cake for all service members, their dependents and retirees who attended.