From the planned rollout of electronic passenger declaration forms for mobile applications to hiring foreign language interpreters and cleaning up beach parks, preparations are in high gear to reopen Guam's tourism.

The island's full vaccination rate is now at about 61,000 or within reach of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Path to Half goal of fully vaccinating at least 50% or 62,500 adults by May 1, to reopen tourism and lift post-quarantine rules.

This is the combined tally from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Army National Guard, private clinics and the Department of Defense. Dozens more were vaccinated in Agana Heights on Monday.

Federal health officials lifted the pause on the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, and the government of Guam's Joint Information Center announced the resumption of its use Monday night.

Its use would help exceed the governor's goal of vaccinating half of Guam's adults, or those at least 16 years old.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez said the island is now getting ready with the launch of the "fully mobile" electronic Customs declaration form, in time for tourism reopening.

Once this is launched, travelers to Guam will have access to the electronic Customs declaration form on any WiFi-enabled device. For added traveler convenience, the form may be accessed and completed up to 72 hours prior to arrival on Guam.

This follows the March launching of the use of the electronic Customs declaration form at designated kiosks at the Guam airport baggage claim area.

"The flights from Japan have been useful in terms of helping us iron out some bugs in the kiosks," Perez said at a GVB board meeting. "We're getting ready now with the mobile application."

Both applications will provide travelers to Guam with a safer touchless entry process upon arrival, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tons of garbage also has been removed from Guam's main tourist sites, beaches, peach barks and major roadways on Saturday, in preparation for welcoming back visitors to the island. The islandwide beautification drive drew hundreds of volunteers.

GVB will also soon award a contract for its language assistance program that will ensure there are Japanese, Korean and Chinese language interpreters available in cases wherein visitors run into COVID-19-related or other health and safety concerns.

Perez said the contract award is expected by the first week of May.

Guam's full vaccination rate is now estimated at 61,000, which means less than 2,000 more must be vaccinated between now and May 1 for the governor to consider a tourism reopening.

Despite new COVID-19 clusters, Guam's COVID Area Risk score remains way below the 2.5 threshold and hospitalization remains low, which are also conditions for the governor to reopen the visitor industry.

More businesses are now rehiring employees so they can reopen or expand operational capacity.

The next goal is to vaccinate at least 100,000 of Guam's adult population by the time the island marks the 77th anniversary of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II, on July 21. Public officials said this vaccination rate will lead to herd immunity.