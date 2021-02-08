From programs that teach girls life skills, to a thrift store that provides affordable clothing, shoes and household items, to community gardens that allow families to work together to plant and harvest fruits and vegetables for their homes, Island Girl Power has worked hard to contribute to the community.

This is the nonprofit organization's 20th anniversary and while it continues to provide a variety of programs – even through the pandemic – it also needs the community's assistance.

The 28 garden plots for local families remain open, said Executive Director Juanita Blaz.

"We've been selling and giving away food and vegetable plants, "she said, adding her appreciation to Guam Home Center and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center for their support. "We focused on food plants and medicine plants so we’re helping the community to stay healthy."

IGP staff members also have prepared and given out more than 1,000 "earth buckets," which include soil and a plant, such as okra, tomato or eggplant.

"There are many other ways we help the community, but right now we really need support with fundraising to help (with) operational expenses," Blaz said.

"We're not able to open the Girls' Clubhouse, the self-defense classes (and) our training programs," she said, noting that much of it is due to social distancing requirements but also the compound is due for renovations.

"During COVID we used (the building) for storage and distribution for a lot of things for the community," Blaz explained. Among other things, the building needs new air-conditioning systems. Another issue is trash removal.

Blaz said, as a nonprofit, Island Girl Power falls under the costlier accounts of businesses, which cost more than residential rates.

"It's only been with the generosity of other people in the past that we've been able to pay for the service," she said.

Blaz said residents can support by donating via the website at islandgirlpower.com. The organization also has a GoFundMe page online.