Island invited to visit massive Christmas display

Nestled in the central village of Mongmong is a holiday attraction Anthony Cruz was very eager to bring back for his fellow Guamanians to visit and enjoy.

He's been building and publicly showcasing his Christmas village display since 2013, expanding over the years to the massive scale it is today.

"Last year, because of COVID, I couldn't do anything and I was really disappointed because I really wanted to open my doors again and share with family and friends and everybody else. I was really bummed out," he told The Guam Daily Post. "So when 2021 came around, I said, 'I have to go big. I'm going to go bigger than I did 2019 and the rest of the years.'"

Like many of his fellow island residents, he lost loved ones this year, though not due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But because he recognizes the shared feeling of grief, parts of the Christmas display honor those who didn't make it to the holiday season.

"Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I mean, it's the one time of the season where, man – that magic is everywhere. Even if you're down, you have the right spirit to pick yourself up. So I dedicated parts of my village to my mom and brother who passed away, and even for other people who lost their loved ones," he said. "I created a park for my mom, and I call it Rosa's Park because her name is Rosa. My brother loved Harley-Davidson so much. So I bought for him a Harley-Davidson Christmas village house."

Families who come to Cruz's home also will see areas that feature dinosaurs, carnival attractions, trains and characters from Disney, "Game of Thrones," Marvel and more. Altogether, Cruz estimates he has more than 100 structures and 1,000 figurines displayed this year.

Cruz's attraction also aims to dazzle the other senses with the holiday spirit.

"I tried to make it so cold that it feels like you're back in the States. There's a Christmas aroma that will be going around, too. It's just magical when you come here," he said.

Safety measures

Due to the ongoing pandemic, and given his own underlying health conditions, Cruz is asking visitors to follow several COVID-19 mitigation measures, including:

• Signing into a contact-tracing log.

• Checking temperatures.

• Sanitizing hands.

• Wearing masks.

• Allowing one group to be indoors at a time.

"In my Christmas village itself, I have hand sanitizers everywhere. So when you come in, everything's in place. And then right before the next family comes in, I sterilize. I ask for patience to please let me sterilize the place down and to consider if there's other families waiting for you to finish your turn," he said.

Open through Jan. 31

Visitors can come to his home at 221-2 J.A. Camacho St. every night beginning at 6 p.m. and, although he tries to close by 9 p.m., Cruz is willing to stay open late to make sure everyone who shows up can enjoy the display that evening.

His Christmas village will be available to visit in person through Jan. 31, which is later than he usually would keep the display up.

Cruz said he made the decision so military families who cannot spend the actual holiday together have an option to enjoy a belated holiday activity in the new year.