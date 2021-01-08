Island leaders condemn 'disturbing' attack on democracy at US Capitol

Guam leaders from both sides of the political aisle condemned Wednesday's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., that halted for hours the congressional confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's election as president.

With the time difference, Guam residents woke up Thursday morning to the news and disturbing images unfolding in the nation's capital.

At least four died as a result of the violent breach by President Donald Trump's supporters, the Associated Press reported.

"Today, our nation experienced another trying moment as a mob attempted to terrorize and prevent the democratic process from moving forward at the U.S. Capitol," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. "The sight of this was disturbing to us all."

The governor was joined by others in calling for peace, unity, solidarity, safety and justice.

"We are safe and secured Guam. Please pray for peace and healing for our country," Del. Michael San Nicolas, Guam's nonvoting representative to Congress, posted on his Facebook page.

The CNMI's delegate to Congress, Gregorio "Kilili" C. Sablan, also said he's "safe and away from harm."

The Republican Party of Guam said it stands in solidarity with many in the nation in condemning the actions of violent protesters who have and continue to cause harm in the nation's capital.

"We stand for democracy, fair elections, and support the assembly of peaceful protests, but this does not include storming into the halls of Congress and creating fear and disruption, and must end immediately," the Republicans said.

Trump, who has continued to falsely claim without evidence that the election was stolen from him, addressed his supporters before rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building where Congress was meeting to certify Electoral College votes for Biden.

"Their actions do not represent the principles of democracy or are symbolic of peaceful protests," said Sen. James Moylan, minority Republican leader for the 36th Guam Legislature. "Let us pray for those who were and continue to be in harm's way so that they can safely get home to their families."

Moylan described the actions that took place in the nation's capital "unacceptable," and called for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law those who have destroyed property or harmed others.

Sen. Telena Nelson said this "unprecedented attack on our democracy is unacceptable," adding that "despite the great frustrations we may feel, we must think before we act."

"We cannot control all the events that happen, but we can and must decide not to be reduced by them," Nelson said. "Let us accept our individual responsibility for the future and let us pray for God's wisdom and healing hands over our people."

The Democratic Party of Guam urged a peaceful transition of the U.S. presidency. In a statement, it said while it holds dearly the rights to free speech and peaceful protest, "the violence and disrespect for the Electoral College's responsibility to certify the results of the election is totally unacceptable."

"The behavior we witnessed of the protestors storming the halls of the Capitol and the violent way they carried themselves is not consistent with our Pacific Islander nor our American values. Even still, this is not a hopeless situation. The love and peace most of us want for America and our world is not lost," the Democrats said.

'Unacceptable' display of Palau flag

Hersey Kyota, Palau's ambassador to the U.S., issued a statement on the "unacceptable" display of the Palauan flag by a rioter at the U.S. Capitol.

Peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy, he said, and every person has the right to speak up and participate in that process. This includes thousands of Palauans and Americans of Palauan heritage who call America home.

"However, the flag of the Republic of Palau has no place in the disorder and unlawful act that took place at the U. S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., today. The Palau flag should never be associated with acts of violence or destruction of properties. I was deeply disappointed to see our flag carried by a rioter at the U.S. Capitol," he said. "This was outright wrong and absolutely unacceptable."

He has a message to the person who carried the flag: "If you love the Republic of Palau, please do not embarrass her and her people. I hope I will never see our flag displayed in such an embarrassing way again."

Congress certifies Biden win

Hours after the harrowing assault on the Capitol, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Immediately after the certification, the White House released a statement from Trump in which he pledged an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20 when Biden will be sworn into office.