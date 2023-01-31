The island is in mourning following the death of Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, a former senator and mayor of Yona. He was 76 years old.

Several public officials issued statements Monday responding to his death.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio recalled Terlaje's achievements and lifelong commitment to public service, as well as his efforts to protect CHamoru heritage and promote public safety.

“As mayor, he took his pledges to the pavement and always took a direct approach to problem solving, which many appreciated. As senator, he championed retirement reform, health insurance choice, and strongly supported higher wages for law enforcement officers. We will deeply miss his resilient spirit and send our heartfelt condolences to Flo, their children, and entire family,” Leon Guerrero said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje offered condolences to his family on behalf of the Legislature, and said Jose Terlaje was “a wise and compassionate colleague” and “one of the most experienced public servants” she has had the privilege to serve with.

“His service as mayor and senator also came during challenging times for Guam’s residents. We will be forever grateful that he dedicated his life to public service the way he did and set an example for generations,” the speaker added.

Freshman Sen. William Parkinson said Jose Terlaje acted as both a friend and mentor.

“He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and more. For the village of Yona, he was a beloved mayor. For me, he was a friend and mentor,” Parkinson said. “During his time as a senator, he never failed to introduce policies that bettered our island. For that, I always looked up to him. He never failed to be a passing smile, an open ear and an open mind for those who needed him. His time in office as a legislator was one of the things that inspired me to become one.”

Jose Terlaje was born in Yona as the fourth of nine children of Jesus Castro Terlaje and Emelia Gogo Toves Terlaje, according to his biography for the 36th Guam Legislature. He was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Soldier of the Year award during his service. He was also a veteran of the Guam Police Department, and took on other public service roles during his lifetime, including holding office as the mayor of Yona.

Jose Terlaje served two consecutive terms in the Guam Legislature, and last served as a lawmaker in the 36th Legislature. He ran for reelection last year, but did not obtain enough votes to retain his seat. The last measure he introduced that was enacted into law was Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement officers and investigators.

“What began as a bill to improve the retirement plan for law enforcement officers, who so honorably serve our island, is now a law that will benefit current and future government of Guam employees across all jobs and categories,” Terlaje stated during a signing ceremony at Adelup in late December.

Members of the Republican caucus also provided statements on Jose Terlaje's death, with minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. stating Monday, “Guam has lost a great man.”

Others spoke highly about the late senator's character, recalled their time working together or expressed their support for Jose Terlaje's family.

Sens. Roy Quinata and Dwayne San Nicolas both expressed sadness over the senator's death.

“Rest in Peace, Uncle Pedo. We will always remember your commitment and dedication to our community. Si Yu'os ma'åse' na un respeta i tåotåo tåno' yan i ayudå-mu ni mañatsaga,” Quinata said.

The Mayors' Council of Guam members offered their condolences as well, noting Jose Terlaje's 12 years of service as the mayor of Yona, which began in 2001, and his service in mayoral leadership roles.

“Then-Mayor Pedo Terlaje was a strong advocate of a safe community and promoted numerous programs for the youth of Yona and was involved in various sports leagues around the island. 'Yona Rulz' and 'HITA' became his mottos and ensured that all best practices he implemented in Yona became a model for other villages to follow,” MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan stated in a release.

According to a biography from the 36th Legislature, Terlaje's slogan was “HITA,” the CHamoru inclusive form of the pronoun “we,” which the late senator also used as an acronym for the words honesty, integrity, trust, and accountability.