Island leaders send messages of condolences on passing of former First Lady Rosanne Santos Ada

Former first lady of Guam Rosanne Santos Ada has died. Local leaders are expressing their condolences to former Gov. Joseph Ada, the island's fifth elected governor, and their family.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences to former Governor Joseph Ada and his family on the passing of former First Lady Rosanne Santos Ada," Speaker Therese Terlaje said on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature.

"Her lifelong work and dedication to the people of Guam includes serving as the Executive Director of the Guam Developmental Disabilities Council and as a board member for Guma’ Mami, among others. Mrs. Ada devoted much of her time to helping those in our community who are most in need. We must strive to honor her life achievements by continuing her advocacy in service to our island."

Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas said Gov. Ada and First Lady Roseanne were "dear friends of my grandparents the late Speaker Franklin and Julia Quitugua, and remain close to our hearts today."

"The Quitugua and San Nicolas families extended the fullness of our hearts on the passing of First Lady Roseanne Ada to our dear friend Governor Joe, the family, and the Ada and Santos clans," San Nicolas stated.

Former Sen. Aline Yamashita, who served with the former first lady on Guma' Mami board, said she "worked tirelessly for those who needed a voice."

"As Executive Director of DD Council, she facilitated opportunities - like technology- to help with communication and job opportunities," Yamashita said. "I can still see the folks excited as they learned and used computers for the first time. First Lady Roseanne was genuine with a big heart. We thank her for all she did for us. May she rest In peace."

The former first lady continued her work through the last administration with Gov. Eddie Calvo, who shared his admiration for her and her work.

“I was so blessed as a young man to know her as the first lady with Gov. Joe Ada and the graciousness with which she held that office,” he said.

“I’ve also had the honor and pleasure of knowing the first lady Rosanne as someone who worked in my administration to assist some of the people in our island who need our support and understanding - individuals with disabilities.”

Calvo said as an advocate for people with special abilities, Rosanne Ada was an “amazing woman whose record of service stretches over many years.”

“When most people would have been content to be with her family she was still working and helping others,” he said.

“We’re going to miss her. We love her. On behalf of Christine and our family we’d like to send our prayers and deepest condolences to Gov. Joe Ada and all loved ones of first lady Rosanne Ada.”