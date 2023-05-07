Island marks Stewardship Week

In partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts, the Guam Soil and Water Conservation Districts announced Guam joined other jurisdictions to celebrate the 68th annual Stewardship Week.

Stewardship Week is one of the largest national programs to promote natural resource conservation. According to NACD’s website, it has been celebrated annually since 1955 between the last Sunday in April and the first Sunday in May.

The local organization was established with the intention to assist the community in executing conservation programs and promoting initiatives that protect and enhance natural resources. Additionally, the organization serves as an asset to individuals seeking to broaden their understanding of the significance of water as a vital resource.

“No matter where you live, clean water is a critical resource,” said NACD President Kim LaFleur. “This year’s Stewardship Week recognizes the importance of effective conservation practices to maintain healthy watersheds and emphasizes the interconnectedness of waterways across the country.”

According to a press release, this year’s Stewardship Week theme is One Water.

For more information, contact Jenelyn Abinales or Erica Pangelinan at 671-735-2014 or email ngswcd.northernguam@gmail.com or southernguamswcd@gmail.com.