A 10-year-old boy with underlying health conditions died at U.S. Naval Hospital on Saturday night with COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The boy is the youngest COVID-19 related fatality on Guam.

The boy had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3 and was placed in home isolation, said governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. It is unclear when he was admitted to Naval Hospital.

“As your Governor, I have made difficult announcements with each life we lose to COVID-19. With the passing of this 10-year-old boy, this is the hardest one I have had to make. This is news no parent ever wants to receive. He was just a child, with a full life ahead of him. There is no pain deeper than losing a child. To his family, friends, and everyone who loved and knew him, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With his passing, we are forced to see the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the most innocent among us. None of us are immune to this virus, and we need to do whatever it takes to ensure we have no more days of grief.”

The boy's death marks the 26th COVID-19 related fatality.