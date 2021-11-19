Judge Richard Hugh Benson, former senior jurist pro tempore for the Superior and Supreme Courts of Guam, and an advocate of mediation, died Wednesday morning.

"For more than 40 years, he presided over cases throughout the Pacific, establishing a legacy built upon his particular attention to island custom and culture," the Judiciary stated.

"Within the legal community of our entire region, he was known for being a gentleman, a learned jurist, and a peacemaker. His dignity on the bench will remain legendary. His dedication to the administration of justice, his brilliance, and his geniality will be sorely missed."

Speaker Therese Terlaje, of the Guam Legislature, also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Benson on his passing.

“He served Guam with honor and diligence and set an excellent foundation for justice through his service in the court systems of Guam,” Terlaje said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio noted Benson's commitment to the island, region and nation.

“Judge Benson served our nation for 10 years in the Navy and summoned his spirit of goodness to fight against religious discrimination and racism at the height of the civil rights movement. When he made Guam his home, we were not only gifted with his innate jurist abilities, but we also gained a genuine man of faith and a fighter for all people," the governor stated.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Benson served for a decade in the U.S. Navy before obtaining his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School in 1956.

In 1970, he was appointed to the Island Court by Gov. Carlos G. Camacho, to the newly formed Superior Court of Guam in 1974, and retained by the people of Guam by popular election in 1978. He resigned from this position in 1981 to begin serving as the first associate justice of the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia, having notably been appointed by the FSM’s first President Tosiwo Nakayama. He served in that capacity for two decades before retiring from the position in 2001.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Benson was a “harbinger of historic judicial progress for over 40 years in the Pacific.”

“Those who were blessed to work closely with him will remember his characteristic congeniality and the endearing humility of his soul. Our island has truly lost a giant of our judiciary, and with our condolences and prayers, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones,” he stated.

Benson remained active after retirement and continued serving the people of Guam as Senior Judge Pro Tempore for the Superior Court of Guam and Senior Justice Pro Tempore for the Supreme Court of Guam.

He also dedicated much of his work toward peaceful conflict resolution through mediation for domestic and civil disputes through the nonprofit organization Inafa’ Maolek. He also continued to serve as a temporary justice on appeals and trial matters for the courts of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the FSM Supreme Court.

Benson, a 2012 recipient of the Judiciary of Guam’s Hustisia Award, made outstanding contributions to strengthening the rule of law throughout our island community during his storied tenure as a judge, according to a statement from the Judiciary of Guam.

Benson's peers of the Judiciary Council of Guam noted when he was named 2012 Hustisia Award winner: “If humility were the measure of a man, Judge Benson would be a giant among us."