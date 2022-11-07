Hearts were heavy Saturday as the island mourned the death of Robert Philip Taitano, a master carver of ifit and a man who touched many lives with his love for his craft.

Taitano was born in Hågatña in 1938, the son of Francisca Santiago Taitano and Robert Flores Taitano, according to Guampedia. After World War II, the family move to Yigo, where Taitano lived and raised a family of his own with his wife, Antonia.

A carpenter by trade, Taitano died at the age of 84. He spent nearly 40 years nurturing his skills as a woodcarver. Although his woodcarving began as a hobby, it flourished as a business, the Ifit Shop, which is known by many island residents and tourists.

"For the last four decades, we were blessed with his artistry, and have admired and sought after the many carefully crafted and intricate wood pieces made by his steady hand. Each hardwood piece that he carved into life, whether it be a wooden table, a chongka board, cabinet, a latte stone plaque mounted by an ayuyu, or kamyo siya in the shape of the haggan bedi, materialized the beauty and uniqueness of our CHamoru culture and resilience and inspired a sense of pride,” Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a press release announcing Taitano's death.

Taitano specialized in crafting wooden art and furniture, such as tables, chairs, cabinets and other decorative pieces, out of local hardwoods. But, he is well-known for his use of the ifit tree, a local hardwood which many who have tried a hand at carving will say is difficult. It requires time and patience.

“The Ifit Shop” (is) adjacent to his home. He also has a shop with the same name located in the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña where he markets highly sought-after wooden wares. Taitano also sells his products on consignment with vendors at Guam’s department stores, Micronesia Mall in Dededo, Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning and the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña,” according to Guampedia's entry on the master carver.

His craftsmanship was widely sought after.

"For years, Taitano was commissioned to carve wooden nameplates for senators of the Guam Legislature, the speaker’s and judges’ gavels, a podium for former Guam Gov. Edward Baza Calvo, and has made gift pieces for dignitaries at the request of Guam’s delegates to the U.S. Congress,” Terlaje said. "Among his most exceptional wooden pieces were thirteen high-backed ifit chairs used to seat President Clinton and other dignitaries during an historic visit to Guam in 1998. The chairs are now housed in a museum in Hawaii. Master Taitano also carved the Presidential Seal as a gift for the commander-in-chief.”

He has also carved storyboards depicting island legends such as Sirena and Two Lovers' Point, and the Guam Seal.

"One piece in particular depicts a seaside view of Hagåtña Bay with a coconut tree in the foreground beside a river flowing into the ocean. A traditional canoe (sakman) floats in the water, while the cliffs of Puntan Dos Amantes (Two Lovers' Point) rise into the sky in the background,” Guampedia reported.

Taitano has shared his love and passion for woodcarving with all willing to learn and created countless culturally inspired ifit wood pieces in the process.

"Taitano believes that the best way to preserve the skill of carving is to teach it to anyone — of any age — who wants to learn. He (was) a popular presenter at island schools, and holds workshops for children, including those home-schooled. In 2010 he worked with youth through a program of the Guam Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse,” Guampedia reported.

The work he did made him deeply loved by the community.

"On 29 April 2011, Robert Philip Taitano, was formally recognized in a ceremony as Master Folk Artist by the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency. Master Taitano’s artistry and craft will live on through the steady hands of three of his sons, and others who have had the honor to have apprenticed under him, be inspired by his work,” Terlaje stated.