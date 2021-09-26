World War II survivor, Korean War veteran and former commissioner of Talo’fo’fo Roman L.G. Quinata has passed away.

Local leaders are expressing their condolences to his family.

Quinata, who was born in Inarajan on Aug. 9. 1929, is the son of Cayetano and Anna Quinata.

“It is with sadness that we received the news today of the passing of Roman L.G. Quinata, former Commissioner of Talo'fo'fo from 1969 through 1981, a Korean War Veteran, and a survivor of the occupation of Guam,” said Speaker Therese Terlaje. “Mr. Quinata exemplified the resilience, fortitude, and courage of Guam’s War Survivors and greatest generation. He served the people of Talo’fo’fo for over a decade with distinction, grace, and selflessness.”

He was 12 years old when the Japanese invaded Guam and was forced into hard labor, according to The Guam Daily Post files. Quinata escaped when a foreign aircraft distracted his captors. He was part of a group that narrowly escaped death when Japanese soldiers attempted a mass killing by hand grenades and submachine guns.

Terlaje said Quinata shared his stories of life during the war in the hopes that his children and grandchildren would never have to suffer such atrocities.

“We share this prayer with Mr. Quinata for our future generations and are grateful that he preserved his stories for posterity so they will never be forgotten,” Terlaje stated. “The 36th Guam Legislature joins the people of Talo’fo’fo in grieving the loss of the late Commissioner and does extend its condolences and prayers to the children of Roman and Maria Cruz Quinata, including former Senator and Executive Manager of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, John “JQ” Quinata, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Quinata had served as one of three grand marshals for the 2019 Liberation Day Parade. Serving with him were fellow WWII survivors Francisca Quintanilla Franquez and David De Leon Flores.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the island mourns Quinata’s passing, calling him “a faithful servant of God who truly encapsulated Guam’s greatest generation.”

“At 92 years old, Commissioner Quinata lived a full and selfless life that will forever inspire us all. As a young son, he suffered unimaginable horrors during the Japanese Occupation and despite his difficult experience, he went on to serve our nation in the Korean War,” the governor stated.

“Throughout his life, he never held space for hatred in his heart and instead, he persistently offered prayers filled with the hope that our children would never endure the atrocities of war. We will always be grateful to have had Commissioner Quinata as one of our Grand Marshals on our 75th Annual Liberation Day, where his gentle spirit reverberated the resiliency and hope of the CHamoru People.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Quinata “was also much more than his story of war survival.”

“He symbolized the good graces of the People of Guam and generously gave his life to public service,” Tenorio stated.

“As Commissioner, he was instrumental in implementing one of Guam’s first postal mail delivery systems and organizing an appreciated offering of recreational activities for the youth of Talofofo. He continued his contributions by serving in different capacities at the former Public Utilities Agency of Guam and retired after 33 years of steadfast commitment to our community. Our condolences and prayers are with Commissioner Quinata’s family and loved ones. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know his love.”