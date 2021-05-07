Island must 'stay the course' on reopening tourism

Guam saw a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, as well as three more deaths early this week that bring the toll to 139, but tourism officials on Thursday asked the public to "stay the course" on preparing to reopen tourism.

As of Thursday, however, it's not known whether tourism reopening and easing of quarantine will start on May 15.

"It's important to stay focused and not deviate from the policies that are working, and it's perhaps this reason why the governor has delayed the opening plan originally scheduled for May 1," said Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez.

The island has been able to keep the virus under control by implementing social and business restrictions, testing and vaccination, which is why the COVID-19 Area Risk Score remains well below 2.5, Perez said.

The CAR Score was 1.1 as of Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center.

Besides reaching at least 50% adult vaccination by May 1, which was achieved, the governor said the CAR Score should be below 2.5 and hospitalization should remain low.

Some 57% of the adult population on Guam has been fully vaccinated, and Adelup seeks to reach 80% herd immunity for the island by July 21.

But the governor delayed the May 1 tourism reopening and easing of post-travel quarantine because of recent increases in new cases as well as clusters identified.

Days after the reopening delay, Guam saw three new COVID-19-related deaths. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday night said the recently deceased individuals were not vaccinated.

That the U.K. virus variants have reached Guam, Perez said, is a concern.

"But it is not fatal to our effort to stay focused on working the plan to get the island reopening," he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised Guam's travel risk rating from "medium" to "high" because of the recent cases.

It's "disappointing but is not unexpected given the recent spike," Perez said.

GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga and Perez said a big part of reopening preparations is to fully vaccinate residents and to remain vigilant by continuing to wear a mask, watch their distance and wash their hands often.

"We expected of course to relax our arrival protocol on May 1, but that didn't happen because of the recent uptick in cases – but we still need to stay the course, focus on what we're doing to prepare for reopening," Perez said.

'Guam safe'

GVB President Carl Gutierrez called on more businesses to get "Guam Safe" certification and the World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels stamp, to show they've met health and safety standards to address pandemic realities.

"We want to market Guam as a safe and hygienic destination," he said, but that cannot happen yet if there are still many that have not applied for such designation.

Tourism sites and other areas have been cleaned up in preparation for the May tourism opening.