Island officials continue to reach out to congresswoman following Guam gaffe

Guam leaders are offering a metaphorical olive branch, and a literal basket of cookies to a Georgia congresswoman who characterized Guam as foreign land even when the island has been a part of American since 1899.

Michael San Nicolas, Guam’s sole non-voting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, posted a video of a visit he paid to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office, alongside uniformed members of the Guam National Guard. In response to the first-term Georgia congresswoman, San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post he would deliver “delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam.” San Nicolas, holding a basket of cookies and publications about Guam, was told Greene wasn’t in her office at the time his video was recorded.

“I’m sorry that you guys missed her,” a staffer of Greene can be heard saying after San Nicolas mentioned he also wanted the congresswoman to meet the members of the Guam National Guard.

The video was shared across social media, including to the Hill’s 4.1 million Twitter followers. Reaction to the post from the Washington, D.C.,-based media outlet included questions about the appropriateness of uniformed military personnel participating in the visit.

Matt Walsh, a conservative political blogger with more than 204,000 YouTube subscribers, tweeted about the video: “More partisan posturing from uniformed military members.” Conservative media company Brietbart called the visit a “political stunt,” noting that members of the military “are not supposed to participate in partisan or political activities while in uniform.”

But San Nicolas told the Post the Guardsmen were visiting congressional offices as part of “our Capitol tour we provided to our Guard members before they departed home.” Guam’s delegate said in addition to Greene’s office, they also delivered food to the offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Majority Whip James Clyburn.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National guard, also weighed in on the visits: “We appreciate Congressman San Nicolas’ efforts to represent our culture of inafa’maolek, or bringing harmony, practiced here in Guam. We also thank Congresswoman Greene for ultimately helping raise awareness of Guamanians as citizens of the United States, and our rich tradition of service and sacrifice to our nation. As a non-partisan entity, the Guam National Guard is here to continue this legacy of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and the freedoms it provides.”

GVB invites Greene to Guam

Greene could soon experience the island first hand, if she would like.

Carl Gutierrez, president of the Guam Visitors Bureau, has extended a “personal invitation” for the congresswoman to see for herself “how our fellow Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars are constantly being reinvested into this island, to advance U.S. interests. Your journey of 8,000 miles will be well worth the trip,” he wrote in a letter to Greene.

The former two-term governor shared how “sacrificially devoted we remain to the protection of U.S. socioeconomic and geopolitical advantages in the Pacific, for the security of the 50 states and five major territories of our union,” including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero receiving the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, the movement of Marines to the island, and high rates of local residents enlisting in the U.S. military as examples.

Greene mentioned Guam in a criticism about U.S. financial aid that goes to other countries.

“While the payment of American foreign aid certainly does buy the United States critical advantages in the balance of power across the globe, our priority as citizens must always be to improve the vital interests of Americans, for the betterment of the lives of our people toward a more perfect union. Although local opinions on Guam’s territorial status vary, I am convinced that you will never, in all your live long days, meet another people prouder of their American heritage, following your trip,” Gutierrez also wrote.