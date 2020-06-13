Island pride beautification to kick off

The Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Island Beautification Task Force and presenting sponsor T Galleria by DFS, announced today its plans for the "Give Us A Moment" #GUAM Island Pride Beautification beginning at 8 a.m. June 27.

The event welcomes participation from throughout the tourism industry, all sectors of business, nonprofit organizations, groups and individuals, GVB announced.

GVB and the IBTF, led by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, joined forces to establish an event that would ignite island pride through the beautification of Guam and to prepare for the reopening of Guam’s tourism economy beginning on July 1.

“This islandwide initiative is meant to create awareness and conversation about the current state of our Guam product and how it affects our quality of life and our tourism industry," said former Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO. "We want this to be an inclusive and collaborative islandwide effort to beautify our home, promote island pride, and encourage our community to be directly involved in the success of Guam’s economic driver. It’ll be imperative that we confidently establish Guam as a clean and safe destination for visitors.”

This initial cleanup will help to determine a long-term maintenance solution for highway and islandwide beautification. GVB has identified major roadways and surrounding areas from around the island that will be cleaned on June 27. They are Routes 1, 2, 2A, 4, and 34. Medians along San Vitores Road, JFK Hill, and Santos Hill will also be refreshed and painted.

Major beach parks are included in the program and will be assigned to agencies and volunteers:

· Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park or Ypao Beach

· Matapang Beach Park

· Paseo

· Fort Apugan

· Latte Stone Park

· San Antonio Bridge/Sirena Park

· Fish Eye Park

· Inarajan Pools

· Fort Soledad

GVB board Chairman Peter “Sonny” Ada noted, “We are impressed by the support we are receiving from the community. T Galleria by DFS has pledged a generous cash sponsorship that will be used to purchase the paint we need for the medians and the pavilions in the parks. We have received support from the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association, Japan Guam Travel Association, Black Construction, Matson and the Adahi I Tano’ program, and the Lions Club. We can’t stress the importance of doing this for ourselves and to be sure our island is in top shape to welcome visitors to our shores.”

Anyone interested may send an email to hafaadai@visitguam.org to participate.