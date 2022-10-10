Island resident receives donation from Lions Club

DONATION: The Guahan Ayudante Lions Club presented a white cane and headphones to Malikai Salas, an Untalan Middle School student, on Sept. 17. In the photograph are, from left:  Ray Miranda, Rosie S. Fejeran, Pauline Torres, Malikai Salas, Mary Moore, Terry Moore, Lions Clubs District Governor Loisa Cabuhat and 1st Vice District Governor Blanca Imbo. Photo courtesy of Rosie Fejeran, Guahan Ayudante Lions Club
