Island slowly recovering from yearslong pandemic

Last year was a trying one on many levels, impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect the island’s economy. Prices for necessities such as food, shelter and gas rose as residents remained jobless. A reliance on government assistance, often backed by federal funds, grew – a handout many didn’t need before.

Despite the challenges, elected leaders like Therese Terlaje, speaker of the 36th Guam Legislature, are hopeful 2023 will be a better economic year.

“Because of this body’s fiscal prudence, the FY 2022 budget yielded $103.5 million more than what was adopted in (the) FY 22 budget. We were able to re-appropriate $63.1 million of those excess funds and provide direct financial assistance to assist for rising power costs for 12 months and to lift (the) liquid fuel tax, resulting in gas savings for customers. We also re-appropriated $25 million in excess funds to provide direct grants to businesses through the (Local Employers' Assistance Program) grant while also lowering the (Business Privilege Tax) from 4% to 3% for 90% of all businesses,” Terlaje said during the 36th Guam Legislature's final session Dec. 29.

Over the course of the year, the lawmaking body unanimously acted to distribute immediate relief to people, while residents were adapting to a life changed by the pandemic.

Businesses began the process of rebuilding from an economic shutdown of the island’s No. 1 revenue source: tourism.

Last year started with the cost of goods like bread, eggs, pork and seafood – everyday Guam household food items – up by nearly 9% from 2021.

It made residents more conscious spenders throughout the year, even at big sale events like Black Friday and throughout the holiday shopping season, as people searched for the most bang for their buck, a dollar that had almost 50% less spending power than it did in 1996, The Guam Daily Post files show.

The community turned to each other to get by and a lot of it happened online through social media groups. Lend-a-Hand Guam had posts promoting free items from children’s clothing, toys, kitchen supplies and even food.

The year brought the “perfect storm” of economic impacts, Roseann Jones, University of Guam economics professor, told the Post in March 2022.

A large part of the price increase, particularly the recent upward trajectory, is the near overlap of two global events, Jones explained at the time.

“I think it's kind of the perfect storm of coming off COVID-19 and how that set back the supply (chain). They couldn't get workers to work and then they couldn't even get them in the building sometimes because of the outbreak,” she said. “So, I think we've got that disruption that's coming together at this time having an influence on price, there just isn't enough that has been produced.”

She stressed that although the supply chain was improving, the rapid price growth wouldn’t end soon. At multiple points throughout the year, local consumers were met with limited selections at restaurants and supermarkets due to supply chain issues.

“And now the supply chain is getting better … (but) in order to entice the workforce, we have the next move, which was, ‘I have to pay them more,’” said Jones. “And so, we have the increased labor costs.”

Island motorists took a harder hit at the pumps paying about $4.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, an increase of $1.61 at the beginning of the year, from what they were paying in early May 2020. By June 2022, motorists were paying $6.34 a gallon for unleaded fuel.

According to Post files, during that period, Guam's minimum wage increased by $1 per hour and the federal government pumped billions of dollars into Guam for COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery.

No 'easy fix'

But Guamanians still lived paycheck to paycheck.

“That's the problem with inflation – it erodes income. We always think about how much we make as opposed to the spending power of our dollar,” Guam finance expert David John said in March.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at the time, said that the road to economic recovery would be a long and arduous one with no “easy fix” to Guam’s high cost of living. She explained that most factors are beyond the island’s control.

Leon Guerrero said her goal was “to increase Guam's quality of life while reducing the cost of living by investing sustainably in key areas that will unburden our people and establish a promising rebound.”

March brought relief to people, with the opening of the second round of Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon i Taotao. Some 3,300 applied and received aid. It granted $300 to qualified households using federal funds.

By end of June, more relief came through the program in the form of a $500 credit for Guam Power Authority ratepayers’ monthly power bills, spread out over five months. A second round began in December and will carry on through to April.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program alone saw an increase in first-time applicants along with fraudulent use of the benefit.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11 SNAP recipients have been suspended temporarily or terminated because of misuse, the Department of Public Health and Social Services told the Post in December.

Comparing the fiscal year 2020 to fiscal 2021, in terms of the number of eligible residents, the increase is 10,320. There also was an increase of 3,758 eligible households in fiscal 2021 from fiscal year 2020.

“The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) assumes that the majority, if not all, for the increase of SNAP cases in FY 2021 are 'SNAP first-timers' because of the effects brought about by COVID-19,” DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo said, referencing temporary increases in income caps approved by Congress as a way to assist Americans who suffered financially during the pandemic.

To ensure as many families received available assistance, the Guam Relief Center opened its doors in July, providing easy access to apply for programs:

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

• Programs under DPHSS Division of Public Welfare.

• Medicaid.

• Medically Indigent Program (MIP).

• Child Care Development Fund (CCDF).

• Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan child care services programs.

• Governor’s Community Care and After School Child Care Programs.

• Relative and In-Home Care Provider Programs.

• COVID-19 Bereavement Assistance Fund Program.

• Guam Low Income Homeowner Assistance Program.

• Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

• Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon i Taotao 3.

• The Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention (OHAPP).

“From health care, child care and welfare, to housing, utilities and cost-of-living assistance – this center provides direct access to the programs that will help our people experiencing hardship,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio at the time. “We strived to close gaps and remove barriers so there are no closed doors when our community calls on us for relief.”

Looking ahead, the speaker said she is optimistic that the economy will continue to improve as the government of Guam is projected to log another surplus by the end of the current fiscal year.

“It appears FY '23 is off to a hopeful start with $19.9 million (more) than what is anticipated in November,” Speaker Terlaje said. "(The) economy is hopeful.”