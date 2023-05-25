Roadways on Guam were left littered with debris in the immediate aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Trees had been stripped bare of their leaves or were uprooted altogether, blocking roadways along with wooden power poles unable to withstand the typhoon's brutal winds. Power lines had snapped, or were left drooping over the pavement. Some cars were left abandoned along the roadways, while billboards, tin roofing or other materials created hazards for motorists.

But with the worst of the typhoon having passed over the night, residents were out and about this morning, even though the island remained under Condition of Readiness 1, with strong winds and rains still prevailing.

Places like San Jose Supermarket in Mongmong-Toto-Maite had opened, drawing residents eager to replenish their supplies.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had asked residents to remain home for their safety until COR 4 was announced.

"I have made a very initial assessment, and it seems roads are passable, but you should not be on the roads. Stay home with your family, continue boarding up. Stay tuned, and stay calm and again, please, till you hear Condition of Readiness 4, stay home," the governor said in a video message this morning.

The northern portion of the island had taken the brunt of the impact from Mawar's devastating winds.

Making it difficult

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said her office is performing assessments and clearing roads to make them passable for emergency vehicles. But the difficulty they are experiencing is that people are driving on the roads, according to the mayor.

"It's making it difficult for us to just get things done," Savares said. "Other than vegetation, there's a lot of metal on the road, loose metal from roofs and gates and fences. So we need to get these things."

As they clear debris, Savares said her office staff also needs to direct traffic around the work. But they don't have much staff on hand, she added.

"So, when you have a lot of people driving back and forth, it makes it difficult for us to do that, clear the roadway. We're still in COR 1. People still need to stay home," Savares said. "In order for us to make the roadway safe and the area safe, people need to stay home until Condition of Readiness 4 is declared."