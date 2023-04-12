Island sustainability conference goes deeper

Visitors and speakers from around the world have begun to gather for the Guam Clean Energy Transition Symposium, focused on ways to “rediscover the depths of our island’s abundance.”

As part of the 14th annual University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability, the goal of the symposium is to creatively collaborate on how to address climate change.

“Islands are often misjudged as being isolated, being vulnerable, as being limited, being unsecure, but that’s because we’ve been having this shallow thinking,” Austin Shelton, director of UOG's Center for Island Sustainability, said during a press conference Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon. "(To) rediscover the depths of our island sustainability is to go beyond these shallows and into that deeper water."

According to Shelton, the summit acts as a platform to share innovative approaches to achievable sustainability, partnering the Guam Power Authority with the initiatives of UOG CIS.

“One thing that is exciting about this conference is that it’s a presidential summit on island sustainability, a landmark event that’s putting together top leadership from universities and colleges from across the region,” said UOG President Thomas Krise, who is a participant in the conference for the fifth year in a row.

Krise said the conference provides unique opportunities to share insights, experiences and best practices for sustainability that will propel the island into a better future.

“With the increasing urgency in climate change, I think we’re beginning to notice it ourselves here. In other global challenges, university leaders play a crucial role in shaping policy and implementing practical solutions,” he said.

The goals of the conference are to adopt clean and renewable energy, promote a circular economy and reduce the island’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

'Ideas and options'

“We may have limited resources, but our people’s creativity, innovation and their thinking outside the box is very, very abundant,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have a wealth of great people, very confident, with great capacity to think about how do we address climate change. How do we move forward with sustainability in our island, with food security, economic security, environment and so forth. It comes from the great imagination of our island people."

She added: “We think very welcomely of all the different ideas and options that we can use to make our lives better, to protect our environment and to give our children and our children’s children the inheritance of the great community and great island and clean environment."

The conference will cover “everything from energy policy to the Guam Power Authority,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

"We just had a session that was on submerged lands," he said. "The Guam Green Growth steering committee will be giving their biannual report. There’s a National Science Foundation effort."

As Guam participates in national and global meetings, Tenorio said, “It’s no wonder why Guam and the other islands are taking a leadership role.” Islands have a firsthand look at the effects of climate change, the lieutenant governor said.

“Islanders are the ones that are the experts at sustainability. In our DNA, we know where we are going. We are the experts. Navigators. We understand where it’s going,” he said.

Featured speakers

Featured speakers will present their experiences related to island sustainability, including Nicole Yamase, the first Pacific Islander to explore Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the Marianas Trench.

“As someone who has been to the bottom of the ocean, I can tell you that our oceans are filled with teeming life and they are thriving,” said Yamase. "We are in exciting times where we have the technology to go to such ocean depths, as we start to explore our ocean floors and to see what’s in our waters."