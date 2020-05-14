Island sustainability conference to focus on circular economy

The University of Guam Virtual Conference Series on Island Sustainability will focus on the concept of a circular economy and how island communities can use this model as a solution to sustainability challenges while stimulating economic growth.

A circular economy cuts out waste and pollution, keeps materials in use, and regenerates natural systems, organizers stated.

The free conference will continue at 9 a.m. this Friday. Interested participants can register at www.uog.edu/cis2020.

Andrew Morlet, chief executive of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, will provide a special video message. Based in London, his foundation has emerged as a global thought leader since launching in 2010. It works with businesses, government, and academia to build a framework for an economy that is restorative and regenerative by design.

The session will also include two panels. The first will share an overview of the circular economy and its relevance to islands. It will be moderated by Jackie Marati, chairwoman of UOG Island Sustainability Community Advisory Board and senior vice president/chief communications and corporate social responsibility officer for the Bank of Guam.

The second panel will feature circular economy practitioners in the Western Pacific who will share their experiences in taking different waste products and creating economic opportunities. The panel will be moderated by Melanie Mendiola, CEO of the Guam Economic Development Authority.