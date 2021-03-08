Island under fire weather watch; outdoor burning not recommended

A fire weather watch is in effect for Guam, particularly through central and southern areas, through Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office issued the fire weather watch, which means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires," the forecast office stated in a press release.

East winds are expected at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly, according to the release.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense reminds the community to refrain from outdoor burning and listen for any additional forecasts or warnings.