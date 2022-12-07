Islands to develop post-watershed plans

Guam is now a partner of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, working to develop post-watershed plans to help rehabilitate and improve the resiliency of damaged infrastructure and natural resources, as well as reduce risks to human life and property from future natural hazards.

The Corps has partnered with leaders from Guam, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“The Watershed Plans were developed in response to major storm events that threatened the Territories in 2018,” the Corps said in a press release. “Tropical Cyclone Gita, Supertyphoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkhut. These three storm events resulted in widespread damage throughout the territories.”

The intent is to rehabilitate and improve resiliency from future natural hazards, the Corps said in the release.

“The plans recognize the inherent resilience of Pacific Islands’ cultures developed over thousands of years of oceanic living and traditional governance. Social and economic drivers and environmental risks were assessed during plan development through engagement with the public, federal and territorial agencies and in consultation with subject matter experts and current research reports,” the Corps stated.

Guam’s Watershed Assessment encompasses the entire island, while taking into account the geological differences throughout the island.

In the north, the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer is the main source of drinking water for the island. The NGLA is situated on a forested limestone plateau with sheer coastal cliffs, the Corps noted in the release.

The Guam Watershed Assessment also takes into account the wet and dry season.

“Guam is periodically exposed to the effects of typhoons three times a year on average. The typhoons come within 180 nautical miles of the island,” the Corps said.

According to the Corps, Guam’s weather-related hazards, including typhoons, flooding, high surf, winds and drought, are anticipated to intensify with climate change.

“With a predicted 1/2- to 1-1/2-foot rise in sea level by 2050. Additionally, anthropogenic stressors, including wildfires, deforestation, introduction of invasive species, erosion, sedimentation and water quality impacts harm the social, economic and environmental fabric of life on the island,” the Corps said.

The Army Corps of Engineers predicts an increased vulnerability to natural hazards as a result.

“Reducing the consequences of these hazards necessitates a collaborative focus on resiliency among federal and territorial agencies and stakeholders,” the Corps said.

The Watershed Assessment is intended to serve as a strategic road map to inform future decisions and actions.