The sound of kulus, CHamoru conch shell horns, cooed above Tumon Bay on Friday morning, uniting two islands, 33 souls and an indigenous people.

Simultaneously, the islands of Saipan and Guam honored the repatriation of burial remains recovered in the Northern Mariana Islands.

“We will make a sound that CHamorus all around the world will hear,” said organizer Roma Dela Cruz to the small but resolute group that had gathered.

Dela Cruz said it was important for Guam to show solidarity with the CNMI.

“We caught word that there was going to be two reburials of ancestral remains on Saipan about a month ago. We at first tried to navigate our way there to attend the event but we found out because of COVID-19 restrictions travel would be difficult but we didn’t want that to stop us,” he said, “We said, 'You know, that doesn’t mean we can’t commemorate it from here.'”

And so they did, atop the hill of Ypao Point at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center, in a ceremony that included a performance and chanting by Guma' Mahiga, a cultural dance group, and a display of the ancient practice of slinging.

The blowing of kulus was significant, said Dela Cruz, because it was a part of funeral ceremonies for their CHamoru ancestors.

Dela Cruz, who represented Acho Marianas said the intent of the ceremony fit seamlessly with one of the group's purposes: the unification of the Mariana Islands and Micronesia as a whole.

“This was a great opportunity to show our che'lus in Saipan they are our family and that we all are the same people,” he said.

The sound of camaraderie also was heard beyond the islands.

“We sent a message to friends around the world. There are actually several CHamorus around the world that have also blown their kulus at the same time,” said Dela Cruz.

The remains were collected from sites on Saipan before construction of the casino in Garapan began and where an ancient village once stood, he said.

Next Friday, 780 more remains will be returned to the earth, an historic day for the Marinas.

"As we understand it, this is going to be the largest mass funeral in the history of modern-day CHamorus,” Dela Cruz said.