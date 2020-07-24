Islandwide cleanup scheduled for Aug. 1

The Islandwide Beautification Task Force will hold an islandwide cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Many local community groups as well as individuals continue to clean the island's parks and beachfronts, volunteering on their own time and often partnering with mayors.

The task force, led by Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, calls upon island residents to volunteer their efforts alongside government agencies. The task force also works with the Mayors’ Council of Guam.

Functions of the IBTF include, but are not limited to, the coordination of efforts for:

• The clearing of overgrown weeds or trees;

• The planting of plants or flowers, especially native flora;

• The restoration of graffiti-inflicted structures along the island’s highways and scenic areas;

• Implementing other beautification projects;

• Preventing littering, preventing the illegal disposal of waste at unauthorized sites, and preventing the destruction of public facilities, including parks and beaches;

• Establishing education, training or programs of the same nature; and

• Addressing other pertinent issues.

“We are excited to convene the Islandwide Beautification Task Force as we move toward the recovery phase in our COVID-19 pandemic response. Beyond cleanups and improving the aesthetics of parks and beaches, this group is focused on providing long-term solutions to our island’s littering problem and waste management through legislation and enforcement of existing laws as well as opportunities for circular economies,” the lieutenant governor stated.